Will Smith reveals who will interpret him in a new version of “The Prince of Bel-Air” | rap prince Jabari Banks NBC CELEBS NNDC | SPORTS-PLAY

‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ returns to television through a reboot, which comes 30 years after the original series that captivated millions around the world. Precisely, Will Smith was commissioned to inform actor Jabari Banks that he will play his character in this hit comedy.

The Hollywood star made a videoconference with the young actor to give him the news: “It is an absolute pleasure to meet you and be live with you, from the deepest part of my heart I want to congratulate you: you have the role of prince of Bel-Air”, The film producer also informed him.

In the video published by Peacock, which has become an Internet viral, you can see Banks’ reaction to being informed that he will be the new protagonist:

“This is a dream come true. The way this show has impacted me and my life is amazing“Replied the young actor, who even dared to show a photo of him and his friends dressed as the cast of the original series.

Jabari is not far from resembling “Prince of Rap”, not only because he goes by the last name Banks like the guys from Bel-Air but because he is originally from Philadelphia, the city where Will Smith grew up. Plus, he knows how to rap and even plays basketball.

