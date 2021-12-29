Will Smith aims for the Oscar

Throughout a vast career that now exceeds three decades, Will Smith (53) has managed to maintain a constant: He has never been satisfied with the success achieved and that is what allowed him to go much further than he ever dreamed of. In the eighties he could have settled for being the rapper in style, and yet he did not hesitate when the opportunity to venture into television arose. His series The prince of Bel Air Not only did he become a small-screen milestone, but it also earned him his first two Golden Globe nominations and paved the way for his eventual foray into film.

After a couple of supporting roles, who bears the name Willard Carroll Smith on his birth certificate became a lead in 1993 with Six degrees of separation . Two years later he obtained the dreamed place of great movie star with Two rebel cops , which he consolidated with his next film: Independence day And that has remained with some ups and downs to this day.

The actor plays the demanding and irascible father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams

But if something has escaped what is clearly a perfect career, it is a golden statuette, a dream that could come true thanks to his most recent role, that of the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in The Williams method , which will hit Spanish screens on January 21.

Until now, Smith has always been close but each time he was left wanting. His portrayal of the great boxer Cassius Clay in Ali made him an Oscar nominee in 2002 but lost to Denzel Washington for Training day . He repeated in 2007 for Looking for happiness but was defeated by Forrest Whitaker with The last king of Scotland . Although there is still a long way to go before it is known who will compete for the Oscar for best actor next year, Will Smith’s candidacy seems to be quite clear after being nominated at the Golden Globes and other awards from the American press, in addition to winning the award. as best actor in those awarded by the National Board of Review.

His greatest merit in playing Richard Williams is to disappear like Will Smith and instantly get into the role, which is truly difficult when you are a star with infectious charisma. A few scenes from The Williams method to feel that the one there is a father obsessed with educating his five daughters in the best possible way, even when bad influences abound in his neighborhood. Richard does not hesitate to leave his daughters on the street, while driving his car after discovering them taking what is not theirs in a store.

But in the same way that the film, which in the United States has been released as King richard , the good facets of this father are shown, who dedicated all the hours that he did not work as a security guard to be with his daughters and plan their future. You can also see his tendency to treat them as if they were his property, his irascibility and his inflexibility in situations that made the coaches of the future stars of the racket desperate.

Will Smith himself commented at a press conference at the conclusion of a screening in Los Angeles that he had been fascinated by the possibility of exploring how Richard Williams had managed to raise two world tennis champions at home: “It’s as if Michael Jordan had a brother almost as good as him. Or if something similar had happened with Tiger Woods. It’s impossible ”, he pointed out with his characteristic sense of humor.

As successful as a producer as a movie star, Smith had a lot to do with the project coming to fruition. It was he who chose the Afro-Latino director of Puerto Rican origin Reinaldo Marcus Green to lead the project. His explanation of why he hired a filmmaker who until now had only done independent film is very simple: “Rei’s father was obsessed with him becoming a professional baseball player and he came very close to achieving it, so he understood the story very well. dynamics that existed in that house ”, he highlighted in that same conversation.

Although he may not win the Oscar this time, Smith is willing to do so sooner or later. He currently shoots under the orders of Antoine Fuqua Emancipation , in which he plays a runaway slave from Louisiana. He also has his hands full as a producer: he is one of those responsible for The Alchemist , the adaptation of the novel by Paulo Coehlo starring the British Sebastian de Souza and in which Jordi Mollá also participates, and has a new television series, This Joka , in which he will return to his passion for comedy.