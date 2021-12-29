Why were Emma Watson and Rupert Grint about to leave Harry Potter?

Fame is always difficult to handle, especially when it comes to children who enter show business from an early age, as happened to Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Emma, ​​31, and Rubert, 33, debuted in the 2011 film “Harry Potter: The Philosopher’s Stone” as pre-teens and revealed that they were about to give up their Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley characters for how complicated it is to be a child actor.

“I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like you reached a tipping point where you said, ‘this is forever now’; but it was around the time of the ‘Order of the Phoenix’ that things started to get spicy for all of us “, explained Watson when in 2007 he filmed this chapter of the saga with only 16 years.

Rupert Grint chimed in saying that he felt the same as Emma, ​​he even thought what it would be like if life ended today, and even though they never talked about this to each other, he assumes they were all going through the same or having similar feelings.

“We never talked about that in the movie, because we were all just kids. When I was 14 I never looked at another kid the same age to say, ‘Hey, are you okay? Is everything okay?'” Daniel said Radcliffe on the same special.

This did not go unnoticed by the Warner Bros. Pictures studio and producer David Heyman, so they warned the director of the last four films, David Yates, that Emma was hesitant to make another Harry Potter film, but in the end He realized that it would be a mistake to no longer be part of this cast and continued until the end.

“The fans really wanted you to be successful and we all supported each other. How good is that?” Emma expressed.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on January 1, 2022 on HBO, which was recorded at Leavesden Studios, England, where the original sets of the films are located and which have become a tourist attraction, receiving around 5,000 visitors a day.

