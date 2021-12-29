Why did Emma Watson consider giving up on the Harry Potter movies?

The actor behind Ron admitted that he also experienced moments of doubt and even went so far as to consider ‘what life would be like if I quit one day’.

So while Emma Watson indicated that his doubts began in the time of ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, when things started to get tough for everyone, Rupert grint indicated that in his case he would have questioned his continuity in the franchise during all deliveries.

But although Grint would have thought of leaving the saga as well, it seems that Watson He not only considered it, but also got to express it with those in charge of the production.

After all, in the same specialDavid Yates, who directed the ‘Wizarding World since Harry Potter’ and ‘Order of the Phoenix’ films, recalled that when he joined the franchise, producer David Heyman warned him that ‘Emma wasn’t (was) sure she wanted to go back to make another Potter (movie)‘.

But nevertheless, Emma Watson she concluded by saying that ‘no one had to convince her’ to stay. The support from fans of the franchise and his co-stars, he said, gave him the confidence to continue in his role, and he did a great job! We couldn’t be happier to see her throughout the saga and now, hear her more human side behind the performance.