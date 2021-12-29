Who were the drivers that excluded Checo Pérez from the best 10 of the year

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the drivers’ world championship, only behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The Formula 1 carried out a new vote to determine the drivers with the best performance throughout 2021, although this time those who were consulted to obtain the results were some drivers from the current grid in the category.

Previously they had been the Team Leaders those who voted to elect the best, who also left out Sergio perez of Top 10 despite having obtained the fourth place in the Drivers’ World Championship, just behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Y Valtteri Bottas.

On this occasion it was the pilots who determined the result; However, in voting did not participate the 20 drivers on the grid, but only 14 of them, who left out Czech of the top 10, with names like Mick Schumacher, Esteban Ocon Y George russell above.

All the drivers on the Formula 1 grid in 2021, except Nikita Mazepin, who was not pictured (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The pilots who were part of the vote were the following: Fernando Alonso (Spain), Pierre Gasly (France), Nicholas latifi (Canada), Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Nikita mazepin (Russia), Lando norris (United Kingdom), Esteban Ocon (France), Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), George russell (United Kingdom), Carlos Sainz (Spain), Mick schumacher (Germany), Lance Stroll (Canada), Yuki tsunoda (Japan), Sebastian Vettel (Germany).

The six drivers who were not among the voters were Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and his own Sergio perez, who could have made a difference in the results, especially because of what was experienced during the season for crucial elements such as Max Y Lewis.

The 10 best drivers throughout the 2021 season, according to the protagonists, were the following:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lewis Hamilton

3. Lando Norris

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Pierre Gasly

8. George Russell

9. Esteban Ocon

10. Mick Schumacher

The top 10 in Formula 1 according to the drivers’ choice (Photo: Twitter / @ F1)

This is the third prestigious list that leaves out Czech Perez of Top 10, since previously, ESPN F1, Motorsport and the Team Leaders of the Formula 1 They also opted for other drivers before the Guadalajara, who was not worth his 190 points to be considered as a featured item.

Among the data supporting Czech are their five podiums during the year, the fourth driver who achieved the most in the season; a victory and two fastest laps, in addition to leading the race for 47 laps throughout 2021.

Your struggles against Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and the comebacks he had during the year when he started from the bottom of the grid were not enough to improve his credentials in a sector of public opinion, with the main asterisk in his performance during qualifying days.

Checo Pérez won a race in 2021 and obtained five podiums, with which he obtained fourth place in the drivers’ championship (Photo: REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

This was the first season of Sergio aboard Red bull racing, a radically different concept car from the rest of the grid and designed around Max verstappen, who has been able to squeeze the full potential of the car during the year.

The adaptation period was the main obstacle to perform from the first half of the season, since from the 14th race in Italy, his performance was consistent, with three consecutive podiums, who were able to become six with better radio communication and no problems with the safety car.

The next season will be crucial for the consolidation of the Mexican in an elite team, since he will be completely familiar with the team, with the car’s systems and with the sole task of adapting to the new characteristics of the car with the 2022 regulations.

