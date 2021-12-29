Who are the most prominent nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes?

A few days into 2022, we already know who will be the nominees for the Golden Globes, a ceremony that will take place next Sunday, January 9 and we already have their nominees in each category, which include films such as The Power of the Dog and Belfast, these last two have 7 nominations each.

On the television side, the Squid Game also has its name inscribed with three nominations. He also highlighted The Morning Show, the AppleTV television drama that earned 4 nominations. But this year’s queen series is shaping up, again, HBO’s Succession with 5 nominations.

Nominees – Drama

Movie theater

In drama there were many films that could enter the category, one that will be quite difficult to achieve due to the level of each film on the list. Belfast, CODA, Dune, King richard Y The Power of Dog they are the great competitors to keep the statuette. From the list, Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of Dog) and Will Smith (King Richard) will fight to win the title of ‘Best Actor’.

In that same list, Mahershala Ali (Swang Song), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) complete. As for Best Actress, there are none that appear in the films nominated as the best of the year, but important names stand out such as: Lady Gaga (The House of Gucci), the great Olivia colman (The Dark Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Jessica chastain (Tammy Faye’s Eyes) and Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana (Spencer).

Steven Spielberg is nominated again after 5 years, this time for West Side Story. The full list has two women, Maggie gyllenhaal (The Dark Daughter) and Jane campion (The Power of the Dog). Kenneth branagh (Belfast), and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) are also vying for the award.

TV

There is no television production company that has swept the nominations, such as Best Drama Series Netflix, two quotas were reached with Lupine and the Squid Game. While FX (Pose), HBO (Succession) and AppleTV + (The Morning Show) kept one each.

Equally fought was the category of ‘Best Miniseries or Movie for TV’, where Dopesick (Hulu), Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX), Maid (Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO) and The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime), they kept the nominations.

Jennifer Aniston is once again nominated for The Morning Show as Best Actress, while Brian Cox is also on the list to keep the statuette, which he already won in 2020 for the same series in which he is nominated, Succession. Here stands out Lee Jung-jae, protagonist of The Squid Game with his first nomination.

WandaVision It also had nominees and especially its protagonists, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who are on the list of the best actors and actresses in miniseries or movies for TV. Bettany does not have it easy, since she will have to take the award away from Oscar Isaac, Michael Keaton or Ewan McGregor, who are competing for the award.

