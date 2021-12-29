WhatsApp transforms and adds an identical service to Google Maps

File photo. | Credit: Will Carthcart / Whatsapp

In the last year WhatsApp has expanded its offer of functions and services in order to become an application that goes beyond instant messaging. A few weeks ago the application began to implement the payment and delivery of cryptocurrencies; Now, everything indicates that the Meta app is testing a tool to find restaurants and other types of businesses near the user’s location.

The news was announced by the CEO of WhatsApp, Will Carthcart and the specialized medium Wabetainfo, who assured that the new function would be being tested by some users in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

‘Bussiness Nearby’ would have an intuitive search interface where users will have a search field, in addition to being able to view files, photos or links of said nearby businesses.

This tool would allow you to filter business between restaurants, supermarkets, clothing stores, among others. Once the category has been chosen, the user will access a list of nearby stores, although the exact range of this search has not been specified.

“Like everything we do on WhatsApp, we have created this system privately: we do not register your location or the companies you see,” explained the CEO of the company through his Twitter account.

The function will begin to be available in the beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android in the countries where the company is enabling the tool, although in reality there is no exact date on which it will begin to appear.

On the business side, WhatsApp Business users received an update to quickly answer messages to customers from the notification bar, so these two functions complement each other and would be focused on strengthening communication between businesses and people.

This new ‘map’ would leave WhatsApp competing in some aspects with other navigation services such as Google Maps, Foursquare or TripAdvisor, so everything indicates that the instant messaging company would be moving away from simplicity to expand its catalog of services towards other horizons.

Now you can listen to WhatsApp audios before sending them

WhatsApp has been updated with a new function, because although it was already available to users of the Beta version, now everyone will be able to play the voice notes before sending them.

This update in voice messages is available for iOS and Android users, so you will not need any third-party application, you just need to have the WhatsApp application updated to its latest version.

WhatsApp had already announced a new audio display interface, however, now this recording can be paused and re-listened to before being sent, in order for people to make sure they want to send that message.

Although the recording process did not undergo any changes, to make use of this new function we will have to slide up when we are recording the voice memo to block the microphone.

When we have slid up, a new box will appear that will give the possibility of stopping the audio, it is from here that you will have access to the preview of the voice message, which you can listen to as many times as you want before sending it. In case when listening to the message we do not want to send it, just click on the trash can icon to delete it.

