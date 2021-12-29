WhatsApp: how to find out what a deleted message said

Halftime

One of the instant messaging applications par excellence in Mexico is WhatsApp. That is why the application itself has had several changes, this with the intention of improving the user experience.

How many users use WhatsApp in Mexico?

According to statista.com, a portal specialized in statistics, Mexico registered around 80.9 million WhatsApp users in 2020

But not only this application has been accompanied by improvements, but also by some “Tricks” that could sometimes be useful. For example, have you ever wondered if it is possible to discover what a message they sent you said, but what removed before you read it?

What messages can be recovered and what can’t?

Before anything else, you should know that not all deleted WhatsApp messages can be recovered, since this only works with those that are saved in the backup.

What is possible is to visualize the preview of those notifications that arrived on your cell phone, and where the information they sent you is detailed, as well as knowing who shared it.

Mexicans use their WhatsApp up to 4 hours a day

How to discover deleted WhatsApp messages?

Follow the instructions below, which are exclusive for cell phones Samsung:

Enter the “Settings” option. Then look for the option “Notifications” and click. Now look for the box “Advanced settings” and choose it. Finally, activate the option “Notification history”.

Having carried out this procedure, if someone sends you messages and then deletes them, you can go to notification history received in the last 24 hours, which will allow you to review the preview that arrived on your cell phone.