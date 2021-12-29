WhatsApp: Cell phones where the application will no longer be supported – El Sol de México

With the arrival of new updates and improvements to the messaging app, WhatsApp made known what will be the devices that they will no longer have medium and that they do not comply with the minimum characteristics to use the platform.

And is that Goal, the company that owns the application, will have new minimum requirements that all equipment must comply with in order to support its operation.

These updates are scheduled to be executed in 2022, so that soon the people who have these equipment will no longer be able to use the application.

These advances will affect millions of computers belonging to renowned brands such as Samsung, LG, Huawei, and even the iPhone itself.

List of incompatible devices on WhatsApp

The platform pointed out that with the arrival of the following year, the application will be compatible only with Android OS 4.1 and later versions. While in Apple it will be in iOS 10 and later versions, and in phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions.

Given this, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with the following models in 2022:

On Apple brand devices you will find:

Manzana iPhone SE (16GB)

SE (16GB) Manzana iPhone SE (32GB)

SE (32GB) Manzana iPhone SE (64GB)

SE (64GB) Manzana iPhone 6S (128GB)

6S (128GB) Manzana iPhone 6S (16GB)

6S (16GB) Manzana iPhone 6S (32GB)

6S (32GB) Manzana iPhone 6S (64GB)

6S (64GB) Manzana iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

6S Plus (128GB) Manzana iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)

6S Plus (16GB) Manzana iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

6S Plus (32GB) Manzana iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)

For Samsung devices there are:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG brand devices:

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE devices are:

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

In addition to these well-known brand devices:

Archos 53 Platinum

Caterpillar Cat B15

Faea F1

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Lenovo A820

Sony Xperia M

THL W8

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

What if I don’t know the model of my team?

In order to know if your equipment is included in the aforementioned list, we present you the method to check the device and model of some cell phones.

As a first step we will enter the device configuration option, in most cell phones this option can be represented with a gear.

Once inside we will click on the option About of the phone, regularly located at the end of the list, once inside we will find the option Model and Hardware. Already within that option we will find all the details regarding the brand and model that our cell phone belongs to.