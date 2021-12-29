What to see today on TV? Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | TV

9.00 / HBO Max

All ‘A very British scandal’

Based on the infamous 1963 divorce and sex scandal case, this three-part miniseries, A very British scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll: Ian Campbell (Paul Bettany) and Margaret Campbell (Claire Foy). The public fallout from their relationship led to one of the most notorious legal cases of the 20th century. Famous for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret dominated the covers as a divorcee facing charges of forgery, theft, violence, drug use, secret recording and bribery. An explicit Polaroid photograph became the key element in the scandalous divorce that unfolded under the watchful eye of the 1960s media.

9.00 / RTVE Play

Special ‘Who’s Laughing Now?’

RTVE Play wants to experience its first Christmas in a unique way. To all the premieres of international series and the typical programs of the time is added Who is laughing now?, a Christmas special with the twelve figures who have “struck the bell” in humor during 2021. Over the last year there has been a social upheaval that has culminated in a paradigm shift in the field of humor. Awarded by the audience and by the critics in this 2021, all the protagonists of the program ‘analyze the humor of the Christmas specials of the past to transfer them to the current context. During the program, Ines Hernand, Carolina Iglesias, Victoria Martín, Andrea Compton and Henar Álvarez will share a dinner.

14.46 / TCM

‘Slumdog millionaire: Who wants to be a millionaire?’

Slumdog millionaire. United States, 2008 (115 minutes). Director: Danny Boyle. Performers: Dev Patel, Anil Kapoor, Freida Pinto.

A young man from the poorest neighborhood of Bombay is about to win the prize of the television contest Who wants to be a millionaire? Before answering the last question, the police detain him and make him explain why he knew the answers. With this argument, Danny Boyle makes an impressive portrait of marginality and love that was deservedly awarded eight oscars.

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Erin Brokovich’

United States, 2000 (131 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Scotty Leavenworth.

Without money, without work and without obtaining compensation for an accident of which she was not guilty, Erin Brockovich asks her lawyer Ed Masry to hire her at her work in order to pay her debts. Thus begins this attractive drama based on a real case and directed by Steven Soderbergh (Sex, lies and videotapes Y Traffic) to the fair measure of its well-known starring actress, Julia Roberts, winner of a well-deserved Oscar for her good work.

15.54 / Comedy Central

‘Forrest Gump’

United States, 1994 (136 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field.

Forrest Gump is a disabled young man who, to everyone’s amazement, is becoming a national hero without giving importance to anything he does. Mix of drama and comedy, with really funny moments and others of high dramatic load, Tom Hanks got his second consecutive Oscar thanks to this film after Philadelphia. Excellent special effects, which place the protagonist together with relevant personalities that have already disappeared, in a film that North American audiences love.

06/18 / Comedy Central

‘The terminal’

The terminal. United States, 2004 (123 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Performers: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci ,.

Inspired by the life of Merhan Karimi Nasseri, who since 1998 has lived through a bureaucratic problem in Terminal 1 at Charles de Gaulle Airport, this film shows how a man who cannot step on American soil (Tom Hanks) is capable of living the American dream without leaving the airport. It’s not one of Steven Spielberg’s best work, but it is entertaining.

19.30 / Movistar Drama

‘The painted veil’

The painted veil. United States, 2006 (125 minutes). Director: John Curran. Performers: Edward Norton, Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber.

Based on the homonymous novel by British writer William Somerset Maugham and directed by John Curran after the award-winning Praise, this film shows a dramatic love story about the marital crisis of a couple oppressed by the British colonial environment of Shanghai in the 1920s. With a lot of charm.

20.06 / TCM

‘Road to Perdition’

Road to Perdition. United States, 2002 (111 minutes). Director: Sam Mendes. Performers: Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Rob Maxey, Jude Law.

After achieving resounding success with American Beauty, Sam Mendes confirmed his status as a director with this outstanding drama that depicts the story of a hit man during the Depression. The protagonist, when his work affects his private life, leading his wife and young son to their death, embarks with his other son on a journey of revenge and redemption. The best, within the good general tone, the Hanks-Newman interpretive duel.

22.00 / Telecinco

Face to face in ‘The island of temptations’

After breaking into the boys’ bonfire by surprise, Charo, Rosario’s mother, will sit face to face with Álvaro to discover how the experience of her daughter and her son-in-law is passing separately in The island of temptations. How will you react to seeing the behavior of the couple so far? Will you understand that both have fallen into temptation? The answers to these and other questions will be part of the eighth installment of the program led by Sandra Barneda. In addition, it will be the turn for a new bonfire for the girls, in which they will see images of their partners and in which Sandra Férriz will know the consequences of having failed the truth by hiding her infidelity days before embarking on this adventure and for having asked Darío to hide this fact.

22.00 / Movistar Releases 2

‘One of us’

Let him go. United States, 2020 (114 minutes). Director: Thomas Bezucha. Cast: Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan.

On the most solid foundations of the genre stands this powerful western Directed with great skill by Thomas Bezucha (also the author of a script written about the novel by Larry Watson) and in which its dejected protagonists fight to rescue their grandson, a boy trapped in the bosom of a cruel and powerful family. They are Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, a duo that handles these types of roles with great skill. A story that moves between family drama and western darker and more violent.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

Hitler’s dark personality

Based on the book of the same name, Notes on Hitler explores Hitler’s personality and Nazi ideology against the backdrop of the new wave of white supremacism. An essay that exposes that humans can make the same mistakes of the past and that reveals our failures when it comes to assuming our history. Shot in nine countries, the film covers the different stages of Hitler in his rise to power and the historical settings in which he was the protagonist. Meanwhile, historians and writers, and even the famous Nazi hunter marriage, Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, analyze how his figure and the iconography that surrounded him have been trivialized over time to even inspire staging and aesthetics from family movies like The Lion King or Star Wars.

22.30 / DMAX

The keys to the sinking of the Titanic

DMAX dedicates Wednesday night to clarify the keys that influenced and explain the collapse of the Titanic with a thematic program. First (22.30) he will review the list of causes that led to the fatal outcome of the liner in 10 mistakes that sank the Titanic. Then in Titanic: in the heart of the shipwreck, six of the explorers who participated in the various expeditions to the Titanic come together to share the secrets of their extraordinary underwater odyssey and their plans to try to preserve the last remains of the ship. One of them is James Cameron, who made 33 dives in the depths where the wreckage is located. The Canadian filmmaker is a deep-sea explorer, as well as an innovator in marine technology and underwater cinematography, and has managed to collect footage of the ship that no one has ever been able to obtain until now.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘When you least expect it’

Something’s gotta give. United States, 2003 (122 minutes). Director: Nancy Meyers. Performers: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand.

In this sympathetic review of the eternal war of the sexes, Nancy Meyers (What do women think about?) He decided to be ironic about intergenerational relationships and at the same time, show that romance and passion in adulthood are as strong and as real as at 25 years old. A measured script and the great performance of Diane Keaton (Golden Globe for her performance and Oscar nomination) do the rest.

22.45 / Antenna 3

‘LEGO Masters’ chooses its winner

After weeks of fierce competition, three pairs of constructors will have the opportunity to win the first edition of LEGO Masters. The finalists will face the two most complicated tests of the edition. They will have the visit of David Aguilar, better known as Hand Solo, the Spanish winner of the French edition who has become an international star of construction for creating prostheses with LEGO pieces, or the actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz.

1.24 / Hollywood

‘Air America’

United States, 1990 (107 minutes). Director: Roger Spottiswoode. Performers: Mel Gibson, Robert Downey Jr., Nancy Travis.

Roger Spottiswoode could not repeat the success achieved with Under fire in this conventional and sometimes incoherent story of airmen who worked for the CIA in the Vietnam War. All too contingent on the showing off of its two famous principals, Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr. Although it has its point.

1.35 / Neox

‘The army of darkness’

Army of darkness. United States 1993 (84 minutes). Director: Sam Raimi. Performers: Bruce Campbel Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert.

Something remains of the good results obtained by the first installment of the series that began with Possessedn infernal. The one that concerns us is the third, both chronologically and for its quality. Time travel, with clear references to Jason and the Argonauts, for a fantasy that lacks a few doses of imagination. It can be seen.

