What is thrombocytopenia? Illness suffered by Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts She is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, but few know that have a condition called thrombocytopenia or better also known as “purple disease”, which has to do with an issue in the blood, so this time we are going to tell you a little more about it.

Thrombocytopenia is when a person has a low number of platelets in the bloodWhat does this mean, that those people who have this condition suffer from prolonged bleeding when they suffer a cut or something like that, since they do not have good clotting.

According to the Mayo Clinic study, this disease occurs by a problem with the immune system, from leukemia or from taking anticoagulants, so people must be aware of some symptoms to treat it and not be confused with some other condition.

The symptoms

In Julia’s case, the actress realized she had this condition when they came out easy bruisingA situation that the American had not given so much importance to until her husband told her to go to the doctor, who ended up revealing that he had the purple disease. It is said that this disease can also be inherited.

Besides bruises, another way of realizing that has this condition are: Superficial bleeding on the skin (red spots or dots), Delayed clotting, constant nosebleeds, blood in urine or stool, menstrual flows more abundant than usual, Fatigue, Enlarged spleen, yellowing of the eyes or skin.

Some methods to address this are: Avoid activities that cause injury, drink alcohol in moderation and reduce the consumption of over-the-counter medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen. The most important thing is to go to the doctor who sends you a treatment to treat the disease, since despite being something serious, people can lead a normal life.

