What do Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence think of the final message of their new movie

Moscow, December 29 (RT) .- The new satirical film of Netflix Don’t look up, directed by Adam McKay, has generated a discussion in networks about how dark the end of the film is, including its protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence, who explained the strange outcome in an interview with Los Angeles Times The last friday.

In Don’t look up Many of Hollywood’s biggest names participated, including Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet, as well as famous musical artists Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi. The film centers on two astronomers who discover an apocalyptic comet that will wipe out the Earth in six months, with the American government and most of today’s society disregarding the scientific evidence.

During the interview, DiCaprio and Lawrence reflect on how they recognize the film’s allegory of climate change and the importance of the theme, as the play looks at the world’s reaction (or lack thereof) to global climate change, despite scientists’ warnings of catastrophic events.

“The end of this movie gets really dark, and if it hadn’t had that change of tone, I don’t think we would have been that excited to do it,” said DiCaprio, who has been working for years to bring attention to climate change. “You can never know what a movie is going to do culturally, but the ending of this movie is really a slap in the face.”

Lawrence also reflected on the film’s allegory of climate change: “I’m sure I can say this on behalf of almost everyone: It is very frustrating to be a citizen who believes in climate change and is scared, but I am not part of him, you know, I can’t buy a senator, so we’re a little helpless. “

Lawerence stated that his character, Kate Dibiansky, reflects the same frustrations at being the most defenseless character in the film, especially compared to his partner, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio).

According to the protagonists, the film focuses largely on the many distractions of today’s society, away from climate change, such as social media, political strife and the lives of celebrities. This proves that “we are in a really dangerous situation because when everything is a sales exchange, you are never going to hear the dark truth,” McKay noted.

