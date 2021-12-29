‘West Side Story’: Steven Spielberg talks about choosing Rita Moreno and Mike Faist for the film

Steven Spielberg has dared to make a new version of one of the most iconic musicals in history: ‘West Side Story’. In this remake, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler have been in charge of bringing Tony and Maria back, separated by racism and the struggle between the Sharks and the Jets for control over their neighborhood. Two characters have had a special relevance: Valentina and Riff, played by Rita Moreno and Mike Faist, of whom the director has spoken.

If there is someone who knows history perfectly, that is Rita Moreno. She already appeared in the 1961 version, in the role of Anita, which this time has been played by Ariana DeBose. Now, as the filmmaker explained, he takes on the role of Valentina, Doc’s widow, the shopkeeper at the store where Tony works. She has emphasized her vitality despite her age and the anecdotes she has told the team about her childhood as a Puerto Rican in the United States, something that helps to further understand her connection to history. In addition, he was awarded one of the managerial positions, as his experience with the script had a lot to say.

On the part of Mike Faist, he has taken on the role of Riff, one of the founders of the Jets alongside the protagonist. His choice for the character played by Russ Tamblyn in the original was very important to Spielberg, who came to consider delaying production if he could not count on him.. The director greatly compliments her way of moving and her impressive dance moves.

The message

Previously, Moreno had already spoken about his new character and about the importance of the message of the film, even today. She was very appreciative of the way her community had been talked about and is excited about the end result of the production: “Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, who wrote the script, are very aware of what was missing in the other film: respect, love and knowing that community before writing something about it and all this is in this movie and I can’t tell you how incredible it is, it is divine, it has love, romance, violence, comedy, it has everything “.

In that same interview, Ansel Elgort also took the opportunity to give his opinion on its meaning: “The tragedy is hatred and violence, but the beauty of the film and the message that I hope it remains is that love should be valued above all else”. And he added: “I think there is now a more sensitive consciousness, because, unfortunately, people have always been divided and there has been hatred and violence, but I think we are more aware than ever of how stupid it is“.