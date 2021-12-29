Weddings: Celebrities who got married in 2021

Although 2021 was still marked by the pandemic, many faces of the world of showbiz They decided to say “yes I accept” and celebrate their union.

Printed version

Some of them celebrated their marriage In a simple way, however, there were those who threw the house out the window, because not every day one gets married.

Do you want to remember some of the famous couples who decided to go down the aisle in 2021? Here we bring you some details of these weddings.

Paris hilton

The celebrity and Carter Reum were married on November 11. It was one of the wedding most popular of 2021.

The heiress of the Hilton emporium married in a luxurious ceremony performed on a private estate in Los Angeles, United States.

Sign up to receive exclusive content

Ariana Grande

The artist and real estate agent, m and Dalton Gomez, were married on May 15 in a informal ceremony and private at the interpreter’s home in Montecito, California.

The partner began dating in January 2020, a few months after the singer broke off her engagement to Pete Davidson.

The artist and Blake Shelton got married after almost a year of engagement and 5 of relationship. The artists were married on July 3 in an intimate ceremony at the Oklahoma ranch owned by the country musician.

Lily Collins

On September 4, the “Emily in Paris” actress shared the news of her marriage to her boyfriend, Charlie mcdowell. The ceremony was outdoors, in an abandoned nineteenth century mining town converted into a luxury resort in the middle of the forest, located in Dunton Hot Springs (Colorado).

SEE ALSO: Tavo Flores to Sandra Sandoval: ‘I will always be here to support my life partner’

Malala Yousafzai

Pakistani activist for women’s rights, Malala Yousafzai, and Nobel Peace Prize winner, surprised the world by announcing that he had married his partner, Asser Malik, on November 9.

Nicolas Cage

On February 16, the date that coincides with the birthday of their late father, Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata were married in Las Vegas under a very small and intimate ceremony. This is Cage’s fourth wedding.

Victoria ‘La Mala’

On February 22, the singer Victoria “La Mala” married businessman Eriq Patinio after 7 years of dating and 6 months of dating. engaged.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Fernanda Gomez and Álvarez said “yes, I accept” religious on May 15 in the cathedral of Guadalajara Mexico, followed by a lavish party that gave a lot to talk about.

SEE ALSO: Jhonathan Chávez closes 2021 with his new song ‘Pretending to be happy’

Check out what our YouTube channel has!