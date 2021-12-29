Waitress reveals the best (kind) and worst (rude) Hollywood stars she’s ever catered for

Illustrative image. The woman worked for five years at the premises

A waitress from Los Angeles called Annie bond, posted a video on social media that went viral because featured details of various Hollywood celebrities that he attended at the restaurant where he worked. The influencer rated each of them from 1 to 10 and put together a ranking. Among the worst, he mentioned comedian Judd Apatow, while among the best, he highlighted Lady Gaga. The material quickly went viral.

“I wanted to like them, but they were so rude. Maybe they were just having a bad day, “he said in reference to Apatow and his partner, the actress. Leslie Mann. Consequently, “1” was the score he gave them in his publication of TikTok which garnered more than 300,000 likes.

From Lady Gaga, meanwhile, thought that it was “Extremely friendly.” In the same vein, he expressed himself about the couple of Ryan gosling Y Eva mendes. Of the actor nominated twice for an Oscar, he remarked several adjectives: “So casual, so beautiful, so polite”. With a bit of humor, he added: “I would like to be in your marriage: 11/10”.

Among those praised, he also ranked the actress Anna Faris, whom he described as one of the “kindest and most wonderful people in the world.” From Keanu reeves, protagonist of The Matrix Resurrections, he counted it was “humble“And that he” left him a big tip “, while drew Barrymore it was “a ray of sunshine”.

Drake It was another of the famous diners he catered to. In fact, the singer thought he was fine and rated it a six. While the television producer of American horror story Ryan murphyAlthough he described it as “super intimidating”, he acknowledged that it left him very good tips.

Among the thousands of comments the influencer received, many of them agreed with his opinions, after telling that they had also met the aforementioned celebrities. Annie Bond didn’t specify the restaurant, but she did work there for five years.

An Argentine girl and her anecdote with Rodrigo de la Serna that also went viral

Rodrigo de la Serna was a trend again on social networks by a photo that was taken with a girl in a restaurant. It is the second time in the month of December that the actor is mentioned by thousands of users thanks to the fans who coincide with him in public spaces and decide to share the moment of their meeting.

The protagonist of the postcard decided to make public the image in which she shines with the protagonist of Squats already Through his Twitter account, he wrote: “You are working normally and out of nowhere you have to attend to Rodrigo de la Serna”. In his post, he showed himself with a smile that reflected his nerves for being close to his idol, but happy for the pleasant moment they spent together.

Rodrigo de la Serna went viral after posing in a bar with a girl who asked him for a photo (Instagram: @ delaserna_rodrigo /)

The image, published on December 21, exceeded 109 thousand likes and had more than a thousand retweets, including that of the actor himself, who He responded by alluding to Palermo, a character he plays on the hit Netflix series, The Money Heist.

The post of the young woman that went viral (Photo: Capture Twitter / @ trinilabruna1)

“I hope he didn’t leave without paying that one, he has the face of a robber!”, De la Serna expressed with humor and replied the photo of the user. Beyond your joke, in the picture You can see the ticket with what you consumed, I already pay and with tip above the table.

