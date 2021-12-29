Visual puzzle: can you find the number 139 in just 5 seconds?

A visual puzzle, again, is one of the protagonists of the virals of the new day. This entertaining game that tests the power of observation is filling the patience of thousands of Internet users in virtual communities.

What is this about visual puzzle? In the image below you can see dozens of black numbers on a green background. In it there is a particular number. Do you dare to find it?

Although it may seem simple, this visual challenge It demands a sharpened look since the exact location of the infiltrated number must be found in the shortest possible time. To find it they will only have a maximum of 5 seconds.

For those who set out to solve the visual challenge We leave you a help and a recommendation. The concrete help is that the number is 139, but in a different way and as advice we can say that you have to look at the whole image, concentrated and without any distractions. At first it may appear to be very simple, but the reality is that it is very difficult to notice with the naked eye.

Visual puzzle. Source: Great.Guru

Still couldn’t figure it out? It is recommended not to despair in case you need more time. It is a game and there is always a second chance. The next clue that we will give to Internet users is to look to the left edge of the illustration.

If you reached this height of the note, it is because you surely belong to the 90% of Internet users who failed in all their attempts. As said at the beginning, this visual challenge The number 139 requires patience and a trained look. Next, we leave you the solution of the visual challenge.