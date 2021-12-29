Viral video | Two women from different countries will exchange apartments like in the movie ‘The Holiday’ | TikTok | United States | USA | USA | England | United Kingdom | nnda nnrt stories | STORIES

When life imitates fiction. Like in the movie ‘The Holiday‘(El Descanso, its title for Latin America) starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, two women from U.S and England will temporarily exchange apartments during the end of the year holidays thanks to a viral video from TikTok. This is her inspiring story.

“I’m leaving in less than 48 hours and I’m very excited”, said Grace Gagnon about the two-week trip that she will undertake this Wednesday, December 29, from Boston to the constituent country of the United Kingdom and that started when he saw the 2006 movie in the middle of the celebration of the Thanksgiving Day.

“I had seen The Holiday with my mom, so it was fresh in my mind”, said in statements to CBS Boston and it was thus that he was encouraged to publish a video on TikTok in which showed his cozy apartment, asking in his narration if someone wanted to replicate the plot of the tape with her, without imagining what would be done viral.

The viral video to recreate the plot of ‘The Holiday’

@grace_gagnon Serious inquiries only. Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother. #theholiday #boston ♬ The holiday theme –

Flo Patterson, the other protagonist of the story

While his video racked up millions of views and a lot of netizen interest, Gagnon revealed that he received one. “Wave of responses” and came to feel “A little overwhelmed at one point”. One of those answers was that of Flo Patterson from the English town of Bath and in the end, both decided to exchange apartments.

“It was sudden for both of us, but I thought why not. I think we’ve been locked up for so long that why not enjoy life and just do it. “said Patterson in a video call with the reporter Rachel Holt of the aforementioned television station about the journey he is about to undertake.

While they noted that HomeExchange is helping them make it easier for them, Grace is happy to be able to meet Flo’s family and some friends, as well as stay in her lovely apartment in Bath and experience what her life is like. Patterson said she is also excited for him “Changes of winds”.

“Visiting a different city will be something amazing. Seeing the skyscrapers and things like that is just fascinating. And for Grace, I think it will be great to see the really incredible history of Bath. “When she gets to Boston, Flo noted, she will have a list of fun things to do that her American host prepared for her.

“It’s crazy. The journey has not even started and it has already been a tremendous experience “, ended an excited Grace, who continues to receive tips, advice and recommendations in TikTok about things to do in Bath and other parts of the UK in your short visit to those lands.