Two users from Mexico sold a ‘Fortnite’ account on eBay for more than 200,000 pesos and a Rolex for more than half a million pesos

Within days of ending 2021, eBay revealed the list of the most imported products in Mexico, with products and prices that will surprise more than one. We will have from watches, ‘Fortnite’ accounts, Caifanes records and a NES ‘Little Samson’.

The countries to which Mexicans sold the most on eBay during 2021 are: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and France. Noting that the categories with the highest growth in exports were the video games and vinyl records.

The most expensive items exported from Mexico on eBay are:

‘Fornite’ account with Black Knight – Sold for over $ 10,000.

Nintendo ‘Donkey Kong Competition’ + ‘Star Fox Super Weekend’ + ‘Exertainment’ – Sold for over $ 8,900.

New Sealed Nintendo 64 Game Pack of 12 From ‘Mario Party 2’, ‘Goldeneye’, ‘Toy Story’ and More – Sold for over $ 6,500.

‘Hagane the Final Conflict’ for SNES – Sold for over $ 5,500.

‘Little Samson’ for NES – Sold for over $ 5,400.

Another outstanding fact is that among the comics sold in Mexico there is a Detective Comics # 36 for more than $ 2,500:

Detective Comics # 36 1940 The Batman Golden Age – Over $ 2,500

Werewolf By Night 32 – Over $ 1,900

The Amazing Spider-Man 6-Pack – Over $ 1,700

Action Comics # 242 1966 Brazilian Edition – Over $ 1,200

Adam Legend of the Blue Marvel # 1 – Over $ 1,200

The best-selling action figures have a Daft Punk Medicom Toy Bearbrick at the top:

Daft Punk Medicom Toy Bearbrick Figure – Over $ 3,900

Star Wars Boba Fett Ledy Deckshead – Over $ 2,900

1993 Ninja Turtles Figures – Over $ 2,800

Rex Chip & Dale, Rapunzzel, Buzz and Dory Swarovski Figures – Over $ 1,700

Jurassic Park Female T-Rex Figure – Over $ 1,600

In the watches category we also find gigantic figures in Rolex products:

Rolex Daytona Rose Gold – Over $ 28,000

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – Over $ 21,000

Omega Seamaster 200 vintage – Over $ 10,600

Rolex 16622 Yacht-Master – Over $ 7,000

Omega Ploprof – More than $ 6,300

In the vinyl records category, we will have two Caifanes products in the top three:

Caifanes vinyl record 5 pack

Caifanes debut and self-titled album

TATu disc “200KM / H in the wrong lane”

Images | Retrogamers, eBay, Harddayco