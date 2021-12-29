WhatsApp: Trick to ignore a contact without blocking it

Today we will introduce you to a trick inside of application of WhatsApp with which you will learn to ignore a contact without having to end up blocking it, so keep reading.

That’s right, this Tuesday, December 28, you can discover the best WhatsApp trick that is also super simple for ignore to a contact without the need to block it.

And it has surely happened to you that a WhatsApp contact constantly bothers you with messages or that someone you do not want to have among your contacts gets your number, with this trick you can ignore this situation.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to know who your partner talks to the most

So if you want to know the option and the difference between blocking and silencing a WhatsApp chat, then we give you the steps to use this option of the application and prevent someone from bothering you.

It should be noted that by silencing a WhatsApp contact you can impose a discreet block, since by permanently blocking a contact in addition to preventing that person from sending you messages, you will also cause them to not be able to see your statuses, photo and username, which will end for giving you away.

However, by silencing a conversation, the other person will be able to see your information, however, this will prevent them from writing to you and paying attention to their chats.

To ignore a contact without having to resort to definitively blocking a contact in WhatsApp, the first thing you should do is access the application and enter the conversation of the contact you want to ignore.

Once inside this you must display the main menu, clicking on the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner of the screen.

Automatically, a series of options will appear, from which you must choose “Silence”, specifying what you want to do “Forever”.

After this, the only thing you have to do so that the messages from that contact no longer appear at the beginning is to archive the conversation.

By following these steps of this simple WhatsApp trick, you will be able to get rid of that annoying messages once and for all.