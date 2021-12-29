Traveling alone | Leonnews

Only during the most restrictive measures of the pandemic we were unable to move between provinces (even though we did so with labor passes). I was thinking of Solyenitsyn telling Íñigo that in the USSR you couldn’t live where you wanted. Go where you want. In Spain they did not prohibit us, no matter how much dictatorship we had. Then Benet came to want to send Solyenitsyn back to the gulag. When they tell me about patriarchies and things that women in Spain lack, I have to laugh. Although I laugh less when I read that in Afghanistan women cannot travel more than 45 miles if they are not accompanied by a man. A close relative, of course, not a boyfriend. Afghanistan is a long way off and we don’t give a damn. Oh ah, what a scandal. To something else.

It seems as if young Irenenian feminists (and yes this sounds like Miliki) could not have opened a bank account on their own. Those of my generation, yes. We have also been able to travel alone. One day we went to the movies alone. Another day we traveled (for pleasure) alone. Another day we went to that restaurant we wanted to go to. Alone In my case, the Four Seasons that Philip Johnson still frequented. We even went on a cruise one day alone (the tremendous thing was your birthday with everyone singing happy birthday to you while you, alone at your table every night, received a cake dead of shame: they knew the day you were born because they had your passport ).

Traveling alone, or otherwise, is not subversive, commendable, or a sign of my individuality, like Nicolas Cage’s snakeskin jacket in ‘Wild Heart’. It’s something I can do because I want to. Like eating a bag of hooks on the street without wearing a head covering.