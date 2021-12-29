Top 8 Romantic Comedies on Amazon Prime Video

8 romantic comedies that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video to laugh or cry.

Romantic comedy is a film genre that you surely turn to when you want to enjoy a fresh story, but full of feelings. Luckily, there are thousands of options on the major streaming platforms that can easily meet this goal. So in this opportunity, we will tell you what they are Top 8 Amazon Prime Video Romantic Comedies.

8 Prime Video rom-coms to make you laugh or cry

We bring you a list with 8 romantic comedies that will entertain you from the first minute to the last. Of course, do not think about writing to your ex or anything like that after feeling everything that these films convey.

After learning that his father was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Adam Franklink (Ashton Kutcher) decides to call all the women on his phone to try to have sex with one of them. After a few failed attempts and several bottles of alcohol, he manages to reunite with Emma Kurzman (Natalie Portman): an old acquaintance with whom you make love and promise to keep the secret.

The sexual encounters continue with the agreement that it will never be a formal relationship. For better or for worse, these are the kinds of situations where feelings get involved and things don’t go as expected.

Year 2011

Duration: 109 minutes

Natalie is a New York architect who has always viewed love in a very cynical way. But after being the victim of an assault in which he was knocked unconscious, will wake up trapped in a romantic comedy that will not be easy to get out of.

For a person like Natalie who hates and runs away from love, we are talking about a real nightmare. Can you imagine that your life was a romantic comedy? Not everything is as pink as it seems!

Year: 2019

Duration: 89 minutes

Get ready for fun with what was the coolest romantic comedy of 2003, a story from the creators of Bridget Jones and Nothing Gill’s diary. Love actually is a fun, heartwarming movie with a great cast (Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson, among others) that will show you the twists that love gives.

Year 2003

Duration: 134 minutes

I wish it was true one of the quirkiest Amazon Prime rom-coms on the list. This has a fantastic element because the main doctor is a ghost who from time to time becomes aware of her real nonexistence and that the body to which she was connected remains in a coma after a traffic accident.

Year 2005

Duration: 96 minutes

Tatiana is a journalist whose life is routine in all its aspects and is suffering from a recent emotional breakdown. Motivated by her best friend, she decides to do something radical to change her scene: travel around Costa Rica to get to know yourself and find inner peace. Will you meet someone along the way? Start watching it and find out!

Year: 2021

Duration: 113 minutes

Matthew Kidman is a clever senior in high school who dreams of a political career, which is why he has devoted his adolescence to his studies exclusively. Because of this, he has not had any exciting adventures or experiences and it seems he probably never will in college. But nevertheless, your life will change when an attractive young woman moves in next door and after some misunderstandings and confusion, they both start dating and falling in love.

Year: 2004

Duration: 109 minutes

Grease is one of the greatest musicals of all time and one of the most recognized films among the youth of the 80s and 90s. When a young Australian woman arrives at her new high school in the United States, her old summer love reappears, although she will not remember him in the same way. So to try to get her heart back, Sandy will eventually come out of her shell and break her own rules.

Year: 1978

Duration: 105 minutes

Ashley is just out of college and is a very good professional in her field. We are talking about a very lucky woman, who never happens anything bad and always has very good luck. Unfortunately for her, her life will be completely changed when she kisses a stranger at a costume party. That young man, who had always been unlucky, will now have all the luck that Ashley enjoyed.

Year: 2006

Duration: 72 minutes

