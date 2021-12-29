Tom Holland surprised Chris Evans by doing a flip during his Spider-Man audition (VIDEO)

Since Tom holland put on a suit for the first time Spidey in Captain America: Civil War, he played Peter parker for audiences around the world. If Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to raise more than a billion dollars during a pandemic isn’t definitive proof, then universal despair during the brief period that the Sony-Marvel deal fell apart in 2019 would be.

Now Kevin Feige from Marvel studios has opened up about Holland’s first audition. In a new interview published by Sony, he explains:

“I think we had about five actors and we asked them to do readings with Robert Downey Jr and it was his kindness, he’s always so kind, particularly to other actors, with his time. We narrowed it down there with that reading and then we did one more with Chris Evans and it became very apparent to us that Tom Holland was not only an amazing Peter Parker, but he was incredibly amazing Spider-Man, no pun intended.

Because he had both the skills of a great actor and the skills of a great gymnast and acrobatic, which was just an added bonus that continues to amaze and amaze us. I remember he did a giant leap right in front of Evans, he threw Evans, he couldn’t believe what he just saw in front of him. “

The gymnastic skills of Holland come from your past like dancer, having performed as part of a street dance company and further developed his flexibility by starring in ballet-themed Billy Elliott – The Musical.

Feige went on to say that Holland nailed it, giving them exactly what they wanted from an MCU Spider-Man:

“That dynamic between a very young Tom Holland interacting with Robert Downey Jr for the first time was exactly the dynamic that we wanted between a young Peter Parker interacting with Tony Stark for the first time. And seeing our Peter grow up and out of it, the shadow of Iron Man as we saw him start to do in Far From Home, and what he does completely now in No Way Home, and really become his own hero. “

Holland’s future in the MCU is currently unknown. After No way home , indicated that he wants to take a break from acting and think about starting a family, which means it might be a while before he returns to the big screen.

Tom Holland demonstrating his physical abilities

No way home leaves the character with a blank page for new writers to work on, and since fans are already requesting Sony Y Marvel another trilogy, I suspect it will return sooner or later. We hope you can really complete your character arc by mentoring a new generation of MCU heroes; it would be a shame to miss the inevitable debut of Miles Morales in MCU.