Tom Holland responds to Scorsese for his comments against Marvel – movie news

The director of ‘The Irishman’ and ‘One of Ours’ made some controversial statements in 2019 where he said that superhero movies “are not cinema.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking box office records around the world and is on its way to becoming one of the highest grossing films in history. With Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the film has already grossed more than $ 800 million worldwide and it will likely pass the 1 billion mark by Christmas (pandemic permitting). In addition, the feature film has been unanimously applauded by both critics and audiences.

Although superhero films are generally rejected for the main Oscars, due to negative opinions from the film industry, we have the case of the Black Panther nomination in 2019, so Walt Disney and Holland are hopeful with the nominations. from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite its success across the board, many acclaimed filmmakers have criticized superhero films., being the opinion of Martin Scorsese the most talked about and controversial. The legendary director, known for his legendary films such as One of Ours or Taxi Driver, compared Marvel movies to theme parks in 2019 and said “they are not cinema.” The director’s statements generated both applause and criticism. However, Tom Holland believes that Marvel movies are no different than Scorsese’s works. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has stated:

You can ask Martin Scorsese, ‘Would you like to make a Marvel movie?’ What happens is that he does not know what it is like to shoot it because he has never participated in one. I have done Marvel productions and I have also shot films that have been on the list of possible for the Oscars, and the only difference is that some are much more expensive than others. But the way I work the character, the way the director draws the story arc and the characters … it’s the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they are also a way of making art.

Holland also cites actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have worked on “Oscar-winning” movies to make it clear that a good superhero production is no different from a good independent film:

When you are making these movies, you know that good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you work in a small independent production, if it is not very good, no one will see it, so you have different levels of pressure. I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, people who have made the kind of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and have also made superhero movies, and they will tell you they are the same, just on a different scale

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the best-received films of the year and is receiving quite a bit of praise. Despite being considered by some as a ‘fan service’, it is a rather risky film and – in time – it will surely be considered by viewers as one of the best Marvel films of all time. Only two comic book-inspired films have previously received Best Picture nominations.: Joker and the aforementioned Black panther. The Dark Knight was another accolade milestone when Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded the Best Supporting Actor Award. We will have to wait for the nominations to see if the Jon Watts film is nominated as a candidate.

Marvel Studios characters will return to theaters in May 2022 with the premiere of Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness. While we wait, we leave you with its trailer -which also serves as the second post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home– under these lines.