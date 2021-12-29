Tom Holland: How much is the actor’s fortune?

Tom holland, British actor and dancer, plays Spider-Man since 2016 , but the selection process for that character, he described, is not easy at all.

The native of Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom, said that auditioning is a “horrible” process, as it was a seven-month process and it is a period is that they do not say anything to the possible candidates.

“It was me and six other young people. Robert Downey Jr. It was there, so we all tried it, which was crazy. It’s the best audition I’ve ever done, he and I were making fun of each other. My agents told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly, you cannot improvise. And then in the first take, Robert Downey Jr. completely changed the scene, “said Tom.

Although he was confident of getting the role, he came to doubt if he would really be the chosen one, which he confirmed days later in the most unusual way, because he first saw the news of the advertisement and then they called him to inform him that the role was his.

He has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the latter film has broken a record by grossing a billion dollars at the box office, which makes it the first to register this figure in the current pandemic context.

(Photo: AP)

What is Tom Holland’s fortune?

According to estimates from the Celebrity Net Worth portal, the 25-year-old actor’s net worth amounts to 18 million dollars.

The young actor began his career in 2008 playing the character Michael and later played the lead in the musical Billy Elliot. His film debut was in 2012, in the movie “The Impossible.”

KEEP READING:

Mystery solved! THIS is the real reason Tobey Maguire is the only Spider-Man to pull cobwebs out of his wrists.

Why is actor Willem Dafoe a trend on social networks? NO SPOILERS

BTS: Tom Holland is his biggest fan and confesses what he loves most about the K-Pop band