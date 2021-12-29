Tom Cruise saves the life of a cameraman on the set of Mission Impossible 7

MADRID, 27 Apr. (CultureOcio) –

Thanks to the saga Mission Impossible or Jack Reacher, Tom cruise has more than proven himself to be one of Hollywood’s greatest action heroes. But the actor also does his heroics behind the cameras. The last, save the life of a team member on the set of Mission Impossible 7 during a risky sequence that was complicated during filming.

When filming a movie in the franchise starring Ethan Hunt, it’s no wonder some news comes out about stunts and stunt tricks gone wrong. Cruise is known for shooting his own action sequences without a stuntman, and has suffered injuries such as the notorious broken ankle that delayed the filming of Mission Impossible Fallout for several months.

Although now he is 58 years old, the actor does not intend to stop doing crazy things in his movies. In fact, Cruise enjoys doing stunt sequences so much that, according to some media, on several occasions they have had to say not to smile as your character is in danger, and not on vacation.

As reported The Daily Mail, in the last Mishap from Mission Impossible 7 It was not Cruise who put himself in danger, but one of the team members. While his co-star (Hayley Atwell) filmed a sequence about a moving train, when the actor noticed that one of the cameramen he was about to fall off the side of the car, plummeting to almost certain death.

The photographers of Daily mail captured the moment when Cruise quickly manages to get to the cameraman and helps him get back to safety on the train, while Atwell stopped the scene worried. Luckily, everything was a scare and filming has been able to continue without further complications.

You can see them photographs of this moment by clicking HERE

Trains have always been an important part of the Mission Impossible franchise, spawning some of the most spectacular sequences in the saga. The last images from the set of the seventh installment showed Cruise and Atwell running over a coal locomotive. The same scene in which the actor has saved the life of the cameraman.

Mission Impossible 7 It is scheduled to premiere in 2022.