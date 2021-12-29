Tired of bank calls? So you can get rid of them – El Financiero

Are you tired of tedious bank calls and don’t know how to get rid of your card? Don’t worry, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), recommends the following steps in case your bank gives you a thousand excuses not to cancel.

To carry out the cancellation, you must first verify that there is no movement for or against, for this print your movement history and verify each of the charges payable. Try to cancel direct debits. Although most of them will be canceled together with your card, it is convenient that you notify the associated payment methods, since, while there are pending charges, your bank account cannot be canceled.

Inform your financial institution of the decision to cancel your card. You can do it by phone or in writing at any branch. Read the cancellation conditions carefully and keep in mind that if you opened the account with another person, both of you have to give your consent and your signature to cancel. The institution is obliged to provide you with an acknowledgment of receipt, confirmation code or folio number. They will ask you for your card in addition to filling out a form. Although not all banks do it, some do request your card, but if you don't have it, don't worry, you just have to state in writing that it was destroyed or that you don't have it.

The procedure is completely free. Be careful here! The bank cannot penalize you or charge you any commission for the cancellation, it is a free procedure. Notify Credit Information Companies (Buró y Círculo de Crédito), that the account has been closed without debt or request a special credit report with said companies so that you can verify that no debt is being reported.

For your safety It is advisable to cancel the cards that you do not use, even if they are in zeros, since some banks charge you commissions if you do not have a minimum balance.

How to stop calls from banks?

If you constantly receive calls from financial institutions, they are generally for two reasons: the first may be for advertising reasons, that is, to offer you financial products or services, or, for collection, to request the payment of a debt.

These types of calls are annoying for users since they can be very insistent, at inappropriate times or even with threats and offenses.

That is why the Condusef has the Public Registry of Users (REUS) to avoid receiving publicity and with the REDECO, to report mistreatment of collection offices.

How does it work? REDECO is an electronic system by means of which you can find out the information of the collection offices in which financial entities rely to carry out their collection management.

Through this system you can file your complaint against those collection offices that violate the rules that regulate their actions. In these cases, the Condusef will sanction the financial institutions that have them hired to carry out their management.

For this, you just have to go to the page www.condusef.gob.mx and click on the logo that says REDECO, there the respective information of the scheme will be displayed.

You must fill out a form where you will include data from the complaint such as: financial sector, financial institution, type of product, by whom the collection was made, means by which the collection was made, reason for which you are complaining, among other aspects .

Collection offices must abide by certain provisions that regulate their conduct: