TikTok viral: man shows his great resemblance to Tony Stark, the Marvel character | Robert Downey Jr. | | Social networks

An English teacher took advantage of his great similarity to Tony Stark, the man behind Hombre de Hierro (Marvel character played by actor Robert Downey Jr.), to record a video on TikTok. Internet users on social networks were surprised by the resemblance, they even dared to say that it was his ‘lost twin’.

Andrés is the name of the user who is in charge of improving the English of many people through online courses. On this occasion, he took advantage of his similarity to the fictional character to joke around in the clip. POV: You steal Tony Stark’s phone, but you need his FACE ID to use their Apple pay, “he said at the scene.

Not so many seconds passed and he posed as if he were the same Stark. “You asked for it,” added the professor in the description of the clip that was acclaimed by many of his followers. This was not the first time that they highlighted his resemblance to the superhero.

“You do look alike”, “I thought it was Tony Stark”, “Is his lost twin“,” In this universe he is still alive “,” Genius, millionaire, playboy, philanthropist “,” You won the trend “,” He does not look like Tony, Tony looks like him “, some commented on video that has compiled more than 2 millions of reproductions.