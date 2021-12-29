This is why Emma Watson wanted to give up Harry Potter

On January 1, 2022, the Harry Potter special will premiere exclusively on HBO Max to celebrate 20 years of the first film. Return to hogwarts brings together the main cast of the film franchise to discuss the impact films had in the 10 years they were released and how they continue to spark conversation. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson lead these talks. HERE we leave the before and after of its protagonists.

The Harry Potter special is divided into four chapters, each one focused on two productions. In the part of “THE LIGHT AND THE DARK WITHIN”, they talk about The order of the Phoenix Y The half-blood prince 2007 and 2009, respectively, which marked the definitive entry of David Yates as director at the time when the films became more political… and they introduced us to the change of the protagonists from adolescents to adults.

As they talk about this tape, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, confessed something that surprised most, and gave way for everyone to reveal that they felt the same way. Over here we tell you more about that.

Emma Watson was about to resign

As they talk about Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, David Yates said there was a moment of uncertainty before filming started, as Emma Watson no longer wanted to return to play Hermione. The reason? She felt quite lonely, and growing up in front of cameras had affected her in a number of ways. To his surprise, Rupert Grint told him that he too came to feel bad and vulnerable.

“This is foreverEmma says as she talks to Radcliffe and Grint in the Gryffindor common room, the Hogwarts house where her characters belonged and which takes on some relevance in The order of the Phoenix. Watson thought that if he stayed in the Harry Potter franchise, he could never “get out” of it. But when she decided to return, convinced by producer David Heyman and Yates, she knew she had made the right decision.

Who else appears in the Harry Potter special?

In this same production, in addition to the entry of Yates as director, he also new characters appearing in Return to Hogwarts were introduced. That is the case of Evanna Lynch, who gave life to Luna Lovegood and who confesses the way he got the role. It turns out that during his screen test, Daniel Radcliffe was present, and when he read his lines, Evanna did not answer him because “she was used to seeing him on a screen” and did not realize he was speaking to her.

That “distraction” contributed to her being chosen to play Luna from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, becoming one of the favorite characters in the film franchise. It is also the first time that we see Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Bellatrix Lestrange. The actress and Daniel Radcliffe meet at the entrance to Gringotts Wizarding Bank and then sit down to chat in the Lestrange vault (where he has hidden a horcrux).

As we talk to them, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be available in HBO Max only, and you can see it on January 1, 2022 to start the year.