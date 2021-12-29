This is what the cast of the movie They are like children in photos looks like

‘They are like children’ is a film that had two successful parts and whose cast now looks very different from when they participated in the

films

.

The first comedy film in the series was directed by Dennis Dugan and it was released in the United States in 2010, which caused a great impact in the American Union and later in the rest of the world.

Many anecdotes about the work of Adam Sandler together with his friends they have come to light in each of his films; however in ‘Son Como Niños’ this group of actors gave free rein to their mischievous spirit.

The actor has confessed on countless occasions that his work is quite fun And therefore, there is nothing wrong with having fun with your friends while producing a great film.

Sandler is always comfortable calling on comedy personalities such as: Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, with whom he participates in this feature film.

It may interest you:

These are the things you didn’t know about Santa Clause.



‘They are like children’ waste material due to excessive jokes

During filming, a lot of material had to be discarded that was stunted by irrepressible jokes and laughter of the cast. The idea of ​​making this film came to Adam Sandler because of the antics he has accumulated throughout his life.

Taylor Laughter, who had a stake in ‘They’re Like Children 1 and 2’He assured that working with Adam Sandler and all these comedy personalities was a great experience because the laughter never stopped and sometimes they couldn’t work.

Sandler celebrated the great success of the first installment of ‘Son Como Niños’ that decided to give each of the protagonists a super luxury sports car.

You might also be interested in:

This is how the cast of A Lie Wife looks today.

