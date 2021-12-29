This is what Camila Cabello did as soon as she ended her relationship with Shawn Mendes

The followers of the singer Camila Cabello continue to be surprised by the change of look of the artist, who they were used to seeing with long brown hair, and who has now turned it into a short mint-colored hair. A radical change in appearance, which may be the consequence of another internal radical change for Shawn Mendes’ ex-girlfriend, who confessed that she suffered from anxiety episodes on a daily basis, during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old singer published a photo on her social networks, in which her hair can be seen in a radical haircut and a fantasy mint tone, with a make-up of metallic shadows and a dress with a pronounced neckline, which matches the mane of the interpreter of ‘Havana’. Fantasy colors are part of a new trend for the bravest who dare to try extreme cold tones. The dye can be worn on a platinum base with a more pastel result. You can also achieve more intensity with darker highlights.

“I adore the single Camila”, “Wow, incredible!”, “Great things are coming” or “I love eyeshadow” are some of the comments left by the artist’s followers, pleasantly impressed with the change Camila’s look, who accumulates more than 4 thousand ‘likes’ and 17 thousand comments on the post published with his new hairstyle, after having ended his relationship with the Canadian singer.

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have known each other for at least six years, when they released their first musical collaboration together, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ In 2019 they recorded the video for the song ‘Señorita’, with which they confirmed their relationship. Since that date they had been seen together in public at various events, including the MTV Video Music Awards gala last August, where they performed the aforementioned song. However, on November 18 they surprised everyone with the announcement of their breakup. Local media assure that it was Shawn who decided to break the relationship because their romance simply disappeared: “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they better be friends,” the singer said recently.

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love as human beings is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be ”, indicates the statement that both Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes published on their social networks to announce the separation.

The singer is now trying to feel better with a radical look change, after the break with Shawn Mendes, and after admitting that one of the reasons that caused the breakup of the idyllic couple was his obsessive-compulsive disorder that generates anxiety, and that caused several crises during confinement due to the pandemic. “I felt very unstable during the quarantine. I would break down crying at least once a day. I was left alone with my anxiety and my mind. That was interfering with my relationship, Camila Cabello told Apple TV’s ‘Time to walk’ program.