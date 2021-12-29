This is the El Corte Inglés cleaning robot that everyone wants

The English Court has surprised all its customers with a striking offer of one of its flagship products in recent weeks. It’s about a cleaning robot of the latest generation reduced by 30% of its usual price.

New technologies have the objective of making people’s lives easier. Thus, for a few years we can buy different technological products that help cleaning tasks at home, such as vacuum cleaners.

And it is that cleaning constitutes one of the most tedious household chores for anyone. Therefore, it never hurts a little help to carry out this type of task.

Food processor from El Corte Inglés

This product marketed by El Corte Inglés is the ‘IRobot Roomba e5152 Robot Vacuum Cleaner‘. It is currently reduced to 30% of its usual price, so it can be purchased for 279 euros at any company establishment or through its website.

At first it may seem like too high a price. However, it is one of the most recommended cleaning robots in terms of value for money. Currently, it is one of the most affordable products in this range on the market.

Thus, this cleaning robot is designed mainly for homes in which the cohabitants spend a lot of time away from home for work tasks and do not have time to pass the broom and the mop. This robot cleaner is a highly effective solution.

Robot Cleaning Features

This reduced-price cleaning robot marketed by El Corte Inglés incorporates a system of functions and sensors to adapt to each home and clean it daily. In addition, it is ideal for those homes that have a pet.

Specifically, the ‘IRobot Roomba e5152 Robot Vacuum Cleaner” enhances home cleaning in three main phases:

Vacuum the toughest dirt with a cleaning system that uses two multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-powered vacuum. Eliminate dirt, lint and pet hair, wherever they hide. Detects and removes dirt. This cleaning robot incorporates a series of sensors capable of recognizing the dirtiest areas of the home to carry out a deep cleaning. Obstacle Sensor: Other sensors allow this robot cleaner to move forward and move under and around household furniture. It also precisely cleans the edges.

In addition, this cleaning robot marketed by El Corte Inglés has a new mobile application called ‘iRobot Home’. This application, which you can download to your mobile phone, allows you to set specific cleaning routines and schedules with the push of a button.

In addition, this type of cleaning robot has a state-of-the-art system that suggests the user to learn the way he likes to clean the house. In other words, it is possible to establish personalized cleaning programs.

The cleaning robot charging time is approximately 3 hours and it has an operating autonomy of 90 minutes.