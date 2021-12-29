This is how the explosion of a black hole that is close to Earth was seen

Have you seen any paintings of the Dr. Atl? Well, something like that, but more beautiful: A group of astronomers showed an incredible image that they managed to capture of an explosion of a supermassive black hole, which (for good or bad fortune for us) is very close to Earth.

They catch an explosion in a black hole

Scientists managed to capture a full picture of an explosion from a supermassive black hole that is very close to Earth. Yes, for this, they used the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope, which is located in Western Australia..

According to the study by astronomers, which was published in Nature Astronomy, this explosion was driven by a central black hole in the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light years from our planet.

The scientists pointed out that it all happened because as the black hole swallows gas and expels material at light speed, radio bubbles grow over hundreds of millions of years, causing the explosion.

On this astonishing finding, Benjamin McKinley, principal investigator of the Curtin University study of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), noted that the image demonstrates spectacular new details of the radio emission from the galaxy Centaurus A.

Black hole explosion image overcomes major obstacles

This image may look amazing, but it should also be noted that the astronomers worked hard to get it, since with the observations they had made before, they had not been able to handle the brightness of the explosion. Furthermore, they commented that the details of the larger area surrounding the galaxy were distorted. “Our new image overcomes these limitations”McKinley said proudly.

Here the image:

Finally, if it was not entirely clear to you how this explosion occurs, the astronomer explained that a disk is formed around the black hole, when matter tears when approaching it, is that the jets are generated, the explosion, in both directions, expelling almost all the matter returned to space.