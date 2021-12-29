This is how the Bermúdez Dog made fun of Chicharito Hernández and El Tri

The Bermúdez Dog mocked the veto of Javier Hernández del Tri (Photo: Facebook / @ Enrique Bermúdez)

Every December 28, the Day of the Holy Innocents and within the traditions in Mexico it consists of sharing a series of jokes and mockery of recent events in the country. In sports this dynamic was not alien and the sportswriter Enrique Dog Bermudez he was encouraged to be a participant in the ridicule on the internet.

The Dog Bermudez He used his official Twitter account to share a message that raised different concerns among fans of the Mexican team. And it is that after the different insistence of the public to see Javier Hernandez back with him Tri, the 71-year-old narrator scoffed at the Chicharito Hernandez and his possibility of wearing the tricolor shirt again.

Chicharito Hernández has no longer been called up with El Tri (Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Sports)

As part of the jokes of this day, Enrique Bermúdez assured that Chicharito I would return with Gerardo’s team Tata Martino to take on the role of the scorer for the next Qatar World Cup 2022. He shared this on social networks:

“At last justice was served, in the absence of a goal, @ CH14_ will be called to @miseleccionmx !!!”

The Bermúdez Dog joked with the return of Chicharito Hernández to the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter / @ enriquebermudez)

He immediately began to receive different responses, some netizens believed the message of the Dog Bermúdez but many others realized that it was a joke on April Fools’ Day. Your tweet exceeded 2,000 “like” reactions and hundreds of comments that joined the debate on the return of Hernández Balcázar with the National Team.

“That of the jokes of the innocents and nobody believes them, those who make them look more ridiculous “,” And what is the joke? that they call him so he doesn’t score goals in the tie like vs. Costa Rica and Panama in 2013? ” Y “I forgot that today is December 28, it would have been good if the news had been ‘I join Azteca with Martinoli’ “, were some of the responses received by the Dog Bermúdez.

Hundreds of comments that joined the debate on the return of Hernández Balcázar with the National Team (Photo: Twitter / @ Esteban73816173)

In addition, different netizens also reacted with memes about the joke and the way in which the chronicler of TUDN participated in the dynamics of December 28.

Later, in another publication, the fanatic narrator of the Atlas wrote a second opinion about the different jokes that are shared every December 28 and noted that “There are jokes that contain truths!”.

With memes and mockery they responded to the Bermúdez Dog (Photo: Twitter / @ cachirulesmx_)

Different fans of the Tri they claimed to Dog Bermúdez for having joked with the idea that Javier Hernández would return with the national team since some did believe it and began to spread the rumor.

This is how they made fun of the Bermúdez Dog (Photo: Twitter / @ FranciscoGmezR9)

Different reactions provoked the joke of Enrique Bermúdez (Photo: Twitter / @ JuanLuisHinojo5)

Why Chicharito Hernández no longer plays for the Mexican National Team?

In 2019 the forward of the Galaxy received his last summons with the Tata Martino, since then the Chivas youth squad stopped appearing on the strategist Martino’s lists. In the first instance it was stated that el veto the Chicharito of Tri it was because of a party which he attended days before a friendly game against Argentina.

The last call for Javier Hernández with El Tri was in 2019 (Photo: REUTERS / Daniel Becerril)

On that occasion they leaked images of Hernández in a bar in the United States accompanied by womens. When the moment of the game arrived, he did not show the expected performance and the national team lost 4 – 0. Later it was said that different disagreements with the player caused friction with the team. Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Even the president of the FMF himself, Yon de Luisa, said that there are “internal situations” that led to the cease to summon the Chicharito Hernandez. Although it was pointed out to Tata Martino to receive influences from Yon de Luisa, denied them and explained that it is based on the performance of the players to bring them to the Mexican National Team.

KEEP READING:

Concern in the Mexican National Team about the number of Covid-19 infections in Europe

Chucky Lozano tests positive for Covid-19; “He is asymptomatic,” reported his club

Tata Martino refuted the influence of Yon de Luisa not to summon Chicharito Hernández al Tri