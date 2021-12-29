This is how Antonio Banderas looks in ‘Uncharted’, where he will face Tom Holland

This week, Sony Pictures released the official trailer for “Uncharted”, a new adventure film, directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”), in which American actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and Spanish Antonio Banderas play characters who travel the world in search of a coveted hidden treasure.

If the name of the film sounds familiar to you, it is because, in effect, it is an adaptation made on the basis of an acclaimed video game (that is, one of Hollywood’s favorite strategies), although, in this case, it is presented to sequel way, showing the origins of the already popular protagonist, Nathan Drake, who is put in the hands of Holland, widely celebrated today for his portrayal of Spider-Man.

Here, Drake is a ‘bartender’ who, due to various circumstances, undertakes his first ‘mission’ alongside Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), a fortune hunter who has also appeared in all four installments of the game. For his part, Banderas puts himself in the shoes of Moncada, another treasure hunter who apparently does not appear in video games, but who seems to be a villain of Latin origin with a great fortune.

“Uncharted” is not a new project, because it entered the development stage in 2008; Before arriving at Fleisher, it was to be directed by David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy and Travis Knight, among others, and Chris Pratt was also supposedly involved in the area of ​​the cast. Finally, the version that was carried out will be seen in theaters (Covid through) on February 18, 2022.