They locate the basketball player Alexis Cervantes alive

The prosecutor of Michoacan, Adrián López Solís, confirmed that the basketball player Alexis Cervantes, next to the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval, were located alive.

In a statement, the entity’s attorney general pointed out that this was the result of an inter-institutional operation, which managed to locate both, reported as missing since December 21, in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza.

As a result of the inter-institutional operation headed by the @FiscaliaMich, were found alive, in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, basketball player Alexis Cervantes and taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián. In a few moments we share more information. – Adrián López Solís (@Adrian_LopezS) December 29, 2021

Previously, the Prosecutor’s Office had indicated that in coordination with National Guard (GN) and Michoacán Police (PM), strengthened search actions in neighboring municipalities with Jalisco, to find the whereabouts of Cervantes and of Sandoval Julian.

Alexis Cervantes, basketball player of the National Professional Basketball League of Mexico (LNBP), disappeared in the western state of Michoacán.

The Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac), a professional league in development in northwestern Mexico, reported this Saturday that Cervantes disappeared last Tuesday in Michoacán, where he participated in traditional end-of-year amateur matches.

The Zirimbo Basketball League, a town in the Michoacan municipality of Tancítaro, confirmed that on December 5 Alexis Cervantes played with a local team in the round of 16 series of the tournament there, but he no longer appeared on December 12 to the quarterfinals.

The Zirimbo League itself specified that it has information that Alexis Cervantes participated in various basketball tournaments that were held in various municipalities of Michoacán, as part of local festivities, although the name of the towns was reserved.

The last contact that Cervantes had with his family was on Tuesday, when he was in the Michoacan municipality of Los Reyes and was seeking to move to the city of Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, as part of a return trip to his hometown of Guasave, in Sinaloa.

