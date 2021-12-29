They launch digital platform for emotional and psychological well-being – Comercio y Justicia

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic, the field of mental health registered two fundamental consequences: on the one hand, the increase in pathologies associated with stress -according to a study published in The Lancet, due to the pandemic, cases of depressive disorders increased 34.8% in Latin America and the Caribbean and 31.7% those of anxiety-; and on the other, online therapy was installed as a valid and accepted method that allows expanding the universe of people who access it.

Also, the current December poses an extra challenge for mental health, since in the Christmas season many people can experience a range of emotions such as sadness, anxiety and stress.

In this scenario, Talkit was born, the only digital and comprehensive platform for emotional and psychological well-being, from which anyone can start doing therapy 100% online with certified psychologists specialized in cognitive-behavioral therapy.

In addition, the web solution allows patients to communicate daily with their psychologist through a direct messaging functionality, attend group sessions and organize their appointments directly from the platform, from wherever they are, in a 100% secure and confidential wayl.

On the other hand, also offers tools to work on wellness and mental health such as the Talkit Program, a self-managed program with videos and exercises; practices and videos of mindfulness, among other.

“The objective of this proposal is to facilitate and democratize access to psychotherapy so that people have where to ask for help in an easy, accessible and safe way. Try without so much return, without the need to have to consult with family, friends, social work, and so on. The idea is that people lose their fear of cheering up and know that it is normal, that it is okay to need and ask for help at any time and aspect of their life ”, expressed its promoters.

According to a report from the Global Wellness Institute, the applications of wellness they motivate people to go to the doctor’s office and, thanks to these types of applications, it is more likely that “the person understands the importance of prioritizing their mental health; approach experts in the field capable of helping you and / or going to therapy thanks to simplified accessibility ”.

According to studies conducted in similar applications in the United States, 60% of users who approach a platform to perform online therapy are people who have never performed therapy before.

“In this way, this tool is vital to open doors and give access to people who otherwise could not obtain treatment either due to time, costs or due to lack of reliable references,” they highlighted in the firm.

Mental health is, for the World Health Organization, a state of well-being in which the person realizes his capacities and is able to face the normal stresses of life, to work productively and to contribute to his community ” . It is part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has become, as a result of the pandemic and perhaps thanks to it, an inescapable social priority.

In this context, type of therapy What does Talkit apply? is cognitive-behavioral, which focuses on problems and difficulties of the here and now, looking for ways to improve mood. “It is very useful treating anxiety, depression, panic, agoraphobia, social phobia and others, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, among others. Likewise, treatment with a specialist is combined with tools and training exercises. mindfulness because it is a discipline that helps to regulate emotions, to be present in the here and now and to reduce anxiety, among other things ”, they explained.

“The pandemic has highlighted the need to take care of mental health, working to eliminate any type of taboo or stigma that existed on psychological therapy until now. At Talkit we seek to reinvent the way of doing therapy with a comprehensive proposal made up of an ecosystem of tools that allow the person to achieve their emotional and psychological well-being, complementing the work with their therapist, in an accessible, safe and confidential space ”, he concluded the signature.