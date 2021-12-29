They found Alexis Cervantes, missing basketball player in Michoacán alive

Alexis Cervantes disappeared on the border between Michoacán and Jalisco (Photo: Twitter / JairRui_z)

Three days after the basketball player disappeared, Alexis Francisco Cervantes Guerrero, on the morning of this December 29, the Attorney General of the state of Michoacán, Adrian López Solís, reported the location of the athlete alive, after his disappearance on December 21.

The athlete had participated in a tournament last weekend in the municipality of Los Reyes, Michoacán, where he lost contact with his family after boarding a bus to Guadalajara Jalisco, where it would take another one to reach its final destination in Guasave, Sinaloa.

Through his social networks, the prosecutor shared a message in which he mentioned that Cervantes was found in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, along with the taxi driver, Marcos Sandoval, who was also reported missing.

“As a result of the inter-institutional operation headed by @FiscaliaMich, the basketball player Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián were found alive, in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza. We will share more information with you in a few moments. “

Photo: Twitter

Alexis Cervantes participated in the Zirimbo League in regional games in Los Reyes and Tancítaro, Michoacán. The league began at the beginning of the month and they were amateur matches that took place after the athlete finished his season with the Libertadores de Querétaro, a team in which he currently plays.

On the occasion of celebrating the Christmas holidays together with your family, the basketball player agreed to meet in Guasave Sinaloa with his loved ones, plan for which he began his trip to the north of the country on December 21.

On the way to his destination, Cervantes had contemplated traveling on a bus First plus, same that he did not arrive at his destination and returned to Michoacán. Due to the difficulties to move north, the athlete decided to take a taxi to Jalisco, to continue his journey home. This vehicle was driven by Marcos Sandoval Julian, a taxi driver who was also reported missing.

(Photo: Twitter / @ FiscaliaMich)

After notifying his family about the change in route he would have, the athlete’s relatives did not hear of his whereabouts again, so they began an exhaustive search through social networks.

“We ask people who have it to consider my brother’s situation, he has no problems with anyone, has always been dedicated to sport. For us it is very distressingWe ask them to touch their hearts, to let him continue with his life, his career and his trade ”.

For his part, the driver of the vehicle was also reported missing, after he did not answer the messages after informing his family that he was going to Guadalajara and was between Sahuayo Michoacán and La Barca, Jalisco.

The area in which Cervantes disappeared is considered Los Reyes Cartel territory, which belongs to United Cartels, a criminal organization that is currently fighting for the square with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and who are attributed numerous disappearances on the border of Michoacán with Jalisco.

Also, in November of this year, the Attorney General of the State (FGE) of Michoacán, reported that from 2019 to date 3,800 people go missing, with an average of five people a day. Of this percentage, just over 50% of the non-localized people have been found alive.

