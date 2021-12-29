They didn’t: the strategy that would have allowed Lewis Hamilton to become champion

The Formula 1 World Championship in 2021 was exciting and electrifying until the end, a product of the intense bidding they carried out Lewis hamilton and Max Verstappen. Ultimately, the latter became champion, by surpassing the British in the final lap- In addition, it prevented him from surpassing the world title record that he still shares with Michael Schumacher.

At the age of 91, Bernie Ecclestone, Formula 1 legend, closely followed the exciting definition of Formula 1 and, in his opinion, the Mercedes team had to resort to a very particular strategy to avoid that to Lewis hamilton the title slipped through his hands. However, Ecclestone’s ruse would also have been very unsportsmanlike, overshadowing the supposed title of the British rider.

Source: (F1 Plus).

“They could have radioed Bottas to let the car stop because they wanted to preserve the engine,” proposed “Blick” journalist Roger Benoit. That way, the safety car would have had to continue on the track to the checkered flag, with no place for Max Verstappen to search for Lewis hamilton.

Ecclestone agreed with that option: “It’s pretty smart. I thought about that too, and it would have been ideal to make sure that the safety car was left out and that the race had not been restarted. A lot of people would have been upset, but there would have been no change in the final result. “, he claimed. The strategy would have allowed the seven times champion to be crowned again in Abu Dhabi.

The Ecclestone experience

The 91-year-old Briton has always been very picky about strategy, to the point of defining titles with technical issues, as when in 2013 he changed the wheels in the middle of the season and tipped the title in favor of Red Bull.

Ecclestone is one of the most authoritative voices in Formula 1

In addition, Ecclestone suggested that Toto Wolff could find himself in the middle of a conflict of interest: “Well, I don’t know if with a third of the team’s shares, he is now in the same solid solid position (within the leadership of Mercedes). But we’ll find out sometime “suggested the legend.