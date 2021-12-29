They adapted ‘West Side Story’. We didn’t need it

Despite the fact that the film is filled with symbols of the nationalist movements of Puerto Rico, it is not denounced or described how the people who adopted these symbols have been watched and criminalized for a long time, both by the federal government and for the Puerto Rican. There is a particular irony in the scene where the Sharks gang sing Puerto Rico’s revolutionary anthem as they walk away from the police. As cultural critic Frances Negrón Muntaner has made clear: in real life, this act would very possibly have caused the Sharks to fall under the surveillance of the FBI.

In a community screening organized by the Center, that scene received no applause, celebration, or any visible reaction, just silence.

Spielberg indicated that he chose not to use English subtitles in the dialogues in Spanish so as not to “give power to English.” But identity and language is a complicated issue and not all Latinos speak Spanish. When words are not translated, their meaning and power can easily be lost. In one scene, Anita, played by Ariana DeBose, an Afro-Latin actress who identifies as queer, confronts her boyfriend, Bernardo, after he excluded her from a family conversation. She asks him if he’s berating her for being “brown,” a derogatory term for dark-skinned people. Chances are, English-speaking audiences will not understand this charge of colorism.

In the film, the American-born actors use an exaggerated accent thanks to the help of dialect coaches hired by Spielberg. This results in a kind of brownface linguistic, something similar to the practice of blackface, in which black people are imitated with exaggerated makeup. This use of Spanish produces little more than a facade of authenticity, as clunky and cheesy as the brown makeup the actors wore in the original version.

All of this raises the question: What is the purpose of this new version? Make a film that speaks more “authentically” to a Latino audience? Or make a movie that non-Latino people could consume without guilt?

Certainly a brilliant aspect of this adaptation is the portrayal of Anita as an unapologetic black woman. In the song “America” ​​from the 1961 version, Anita is so happy to leave Puerto Rico that she wishes the island “sink into the ocean.” In the new reworking of the song, the most disparaging verses about Puerto Rico have been removed: now, Anita sings ambivalently about both Puerto Rican and American life. This leads us to ask ourselves: in what way has her experience as a black woman nuanced her vision of Puerto Rican and American life?

It is in this moment where the new version feels, for a moment, as an authentic representation of the experiences of Puerto Ricans, not only of those who emigrated in the 1940s and 1950s, but also of those who continue to be displaced by the crisis of Puerto Rico’s debt, the energy crisis and multiple disasters. Often times, it is black women like Anita who feel most directly the effects of fiscal austerity, decaying infrastructure, abandoned schools, and rising costs of living.