These Tetris shaped tupperware are the perfect gift

Photo : Samsung

If we tell you that Samsung has reached an agreement with The Tetris Company, probably the last thing you would think is that they are going to manufacture refrigerator containers, but that is precisely what has happened and they are not an innocent . Before you raise an eyebrow, stop by to see them, because they are a great gift.

The tupperware (actually this word refers only to the containers of the Tupperware brand, but it has become so popular that it is an almost universal term) are called Samsung Stackers, and they are a limited series consisting of seven containers that mimic the shapes iconic s of the mythical pieces of Tetris (in colors light blue, yellow, purple, green, blue, red and orange) . Of course, they can be stacked, and that’s part of their fun, because stacking normal containers in the fridge is often a risky sport where you can end up with leftovers from Christmas Eve dinner. on the floor. These containers fit perfectly between them.

Photo : Samsung

Photo : Samsung

Photo : Samsung

Photo : Samsung

In fact, the idea of ​​Samsung with these packaging is to collaborate to reduce food waste. As if that were not enough, all the profits from the sale of these packaging sets will go to to European Federation of Food Banks, a non-profit organization representing a network of 335 food banks across Europe, committed to hunger and food waste prevention. An original gift, nice, cheap, that serves anyone and above solidarity. I dont know e can ask for more.

The new Samsung Stackers cost only 25 euros and they are a limited edition, so I would be quick to get a set. AND will be available, while stocks last in the following European countries: Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Greece, France and the United Kingdom. You can buy them at this web page. [Samsung y Tetris]