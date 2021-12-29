These cell phones will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2022

WhatsApp It has become a very useful application due to its ease of use and the great scope it has. However, to use it you must have a telephone that you have the necessary updates.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and WhatsApp announced that all users of the phones that can’t use WhatsApp they will be warned long before.

The devices that will not be able to have the application will be those with an operating system Android 4.04, like the iPhone with iOS 9 or previous versions.

Therefore, this year 2022 the application will stop working on some smartphones because they will no longer have access to the minimum system updates, this is the list:

Phones where you can not use WhatsApp

Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2

: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2 Sony : Xperia M

: Xperia M Huawei : Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2

: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2 LG : Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q. ZTE : Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo

: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo Others : Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8.

: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8. Manzana: iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, plus iPhone SE

