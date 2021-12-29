These are the new Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3: HiFi quality and noise cancellation at a reasonable price – Xiaomi News

Beyond MIUI 13 or the new Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi has presented its new wireless headphones intended for the high-end. It is about the Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3 or Xiaomi Buds 3, a new bet with active noise cancellation and HiFi sound quality.

In detail these new headphones are presented together with an active noise cancellation system capable of reduce ambient noise by up to 40dB. For this, each earphone makes use of a total of 3 microphones.

In terms of sound quality, the new Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3 have a total harmonic distortion of ≤0.07%, achieving extraordinary performance and high fidelity sound quality.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3 are capable of offering up to 7 hours of autonomy on a single charge, expandable up to 32 hours thanks to its charging case. They also have wireless charging.

For the rest, the Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3 stand out for having a complete integration with MIUI, IP55 waterproof and dustproof certification, include several pads and by having gesture detection in order to control the music playing or receiving calls.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3

The new Xiaomi True Wireless Headphones 3 or Xiaomi Buds 3 will begin to be marketed in China in the coming days at a price of 649 yuan, about 90 euros To the change.