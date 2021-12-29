These are the 10 photos with the most likes of 2021 | Big Bang

It is time to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the new year with strength, joy and hope. Above all, the latter. The last 12 months have been a real madness and all kinds of events have happened: from that assault on the Capitol in the United States to the famous snowstorm called Filomena. We have also seen the departure of Messi from Barcelona, ​​the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus and Maneskin’s victory in Eurovision. All this to the rhythm of Todo de ti. Because yes, this year has been one of the songs most listened to by the Spanish.

But what happened on Instagram? The famous social network, which belongs to the Meta group (formerly known as Facebook), has also starred in some of the most talked about moments of the year. And there are many celebs who take advantage of their accounts to give news through them.

In this way, one more year, we leave you the 10 posts with the most “likes” of this 2021. And there is everything! From weddings to pregnancy announcements to billionaire signings. Do you know which has been the photo with the most likes this year?

10. Iron Shore Mermaid – 20.2 million likes

With twenty million likes, this flesh and blood mermaid has become a viral phenomenon. His video in an Aquario in the United States, blowing kisses to the rhythm of Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, has fallen in love with millions of people. And we are not surprised!

9. Leo Messi – 21.2 million Likes

In position number nine we have one of the most momentous sporting moments of the year. Farewell to Leo Messi from Barcelona. The Argentine, who had spent a lifetime playing for the Barça team, wrote a farewell letter along with the images of the day of his statement. Sad news for the team’s fans.

8. Leo Messi – 22 million likes

The number 8 position is occupied again by Leo Messi. Of course, this time for more pleasant news: Argentina’s victory in the Copa América. The athlete posed happily next to the famous trophy from the locker room.

7. Billie Eilish – 22 million likes

Billie eilish has become one of the biggest music stars in the industry. The American surprised her followers with a pose very different from the one we were used to. With lingerie and a beautiful Burberry coat, the star appears super pretty.

6. Leo Messi – 22.2 million

We return to Leo Messi in position number 6. After Barcelona’s farewell came his long-awaited welcome to PSG. The result? Millions of likes in his pose with the famous shirt of the French team.

5. Billie Eilish -23 million likes

Billie Eilish showed the world her new blonde hair last March. The hair, which symbolized the arrival of a new musical era, caused a stir among his followers. You just have to see the number of likes it got!

4. Kylie Jenner -23.9 million likes

Kylie jenner She is a true master of creating images that will make people talk. The little girl of the Kardashian clan announced her pregnancy on social networks through a video in which she looked from the test to the reactions of some relatives. The only thing she added in the post? The mention of the father: Travis Scott. You can see the video on Instagram.

3. Ariana Grande – 26.7 million likes

Few things like more on social networks than a wedding. Especially if it has been secret and has been revealed by surprise through some images. It was the case of Ariana Grande. The pop star went through the altar in May 2021. Of course, her fans found out days later, when she decided to share the images of the beautiful link.

2. XXXTentation – 27.5 million likes

The photo of a person who continues to have the most likes on the Instagram story is that of rapper XXX Tentation. The young man was murdered in 2018, leaving his fans devastated. The image that their representatives used to communicate the death, the only one that is on their profile right now, is the photo with the most likes of a person in the Instagram story.

1. World Record Egg – 55.5 million likes

The most famous egg in the history of Instagram. It has 55 million likes and the only objective it had was to enter the Guinness record book. Two years later, it is still the post with the most “likes” on the platform.

Without a doubt, Instagram has evolved over the years, adapting to users. The ways of sharing content have also changed, rewarding naturalness. Will the egg still be the most liked post on Instagram in 2022?