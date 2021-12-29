these are its specifications and design in detail

As has happened with the filtration of the new Xiaomi 12 in detail, its Pro variant did not want to miss the party, and also most of your specifications and the design you will eventually adopt have been leaked which, as you can see below, is practically identical to its “standard” brother.

As we can read through Xiaomiui, The new Xiaomi 12 Pro will be officially presented on December 28 along with the entire family of Xiaomi 12 devices, with high-level specifications that improve even more if possible to some of its brothers.

Bigger screen, faster loading and a better camera setup

As we tell you, and taking into account the images that have been leaked from this device, the design remains practically intact with respect to the Xiaomi 12 beyond the change in size and a slightly larger camera module, but it maintains a really attractive pastel color palette and leather or glass finishes.





Of course, it keeps the fingerprint sensor under the panel and the biggest change will come in three key points: the screen, battery and cameras. To make it easier to view, we leave you filtered specifications in list format:

Processor and Memories

Screen

Battery

4600 mAh capacity

120W fast charging via cable

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

Cameras

50MP main sensor SONY IMX707

SONY IMX707 50MP Wide Angle Lens

50MP Telephoto Sensor

Others

MIUI 13 and Android 12 integrated from the factory

163.6mm x 74.6mm x 8.16mm (glass) or 8.66mm (leather)

Weight of 205 grams (leather version) and 204 grams (glass version)

Harmon Kardon Signed Stereo Speakers



Xiaomi 12 Pro and its full color palette

As we can see, the biggest changes we see with respect to the standard version correspond to a screen of greater dimensions and resolution, more advanced camera sensors that promise better results and, of course, a slightly higher battery with a fast charge that reaches 120W via cable and 50W wireless charging.

