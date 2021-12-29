these are all the premieres of january

Prime Video has already revealed the list of premieres it has prepared for it first month of 2022, with some interesting exclusives like the new movie ‘Hotel Transylvania’, the film directed by George Clooney with Ben Affleck as the main character. Ending with ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’, an animated series based on the Critical Role episodes.





Original and exclusive premieres of Prime Video México in January

Home Economics

Living with your siblings after 30 is sometimes not so easy. This new exclusive Amazon Prime Video comedy tells the lives of Tom, Sarah and Connor; three brothers with very different personalities and income who try to build a good relationship and stay together despite their differences.

Premiere: January 1

The Tender Bar

Starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, The Tender Bar tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in the light of a bar whose bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the boldest of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures. The Tender Bar was directed by renowned actor George Clooney and is based on an autobiographical book of the same name.

Premiere: January 7th

Hotel Transylvania Transformanía

Dracula will live his most terrifying mission in this new Hotel Transylvania adventure. When a “Show Beam” turns Dracula into a human and Johnny into a monster, they all come together to race the world and find the cure before it’s too late and their transformations are permanent. This film is the fourth installment in the popular Hotel Transylvania franchise and its premiere is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Premiere: January 14

‘Hotel Transylvania’, ‘Hotel Transylvania 2’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Vacation Monsters’ available for rent or purchase.

As We See It

Three twenty-somethings on the autism spectrum share an apartment as they struggle to find and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and travel a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, helpers, and even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys toward independence and acceptance.

Premiere: January 21st

The Legend of Vox Machina

In this new fantasy animated series, an unexpected group of travelers come together to begin a grand journey filled with mystical creatures, epic battles, and personal growth. The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the episodes of Critical Role, a successful web series about the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. The same actors from the original web series will lend their voices for this new animated installment.

Premiere: January 28

New in the catalog

CODA

As the daughter of deaf adults, Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between her fear of abandoning her parents and her longing to pursue her musical dream. This film has received multiple nominations, including the category of Best Dramatic Film at the 2022 Golden Globes.

Premiere: January 7th

Birds of prey

Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, teams up with superheroes Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save young Cassandra Cain from the evil crime king Black Mask. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) is the eighth film in DC’s extended universe.

Premiere: January 16

Richard Jewell

Biographical film that describes the story of Richard Jewell, a security guard who saves thousands of people from a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. However, the press does not believe him and presents him as a wicked man guilty of terrorist attack. Directed by Clint Eastwood, this documentary chronicles the attack and its aftermath for Richard.

Premiere: January 19

The green knight

King Arthur’s reckless nephew, played by Dev Patel, embarks on a mission to confront the Green Knight, an emerald-skinned, strange and controlling giant of men. During his adventure he will face giants, thieves and scheming ghosts, which will turn into a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and his kingdom.

Premiere: January 21st