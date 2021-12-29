The terrifying film with which Megan Fox returns to the top

One of the cinema queens of the 2000s is back with what promises to be her most striking film in years. Megan Fox returns with everything together with Till Death, a bloody new thriller that is already giving that to speak as one of the surprises of the year.

Thus, the actress seeks to return to the top of Hollywood after a few years with roles in smaller films and focused on her family. This, in the midst of a reassessment for Fox’s work, which has her back in the media and critics’ forums.

What is Till Death?

Till Death is the debut directorial project of SK Dale, who previously shined with horror shorts. Along with writer Jason Carvey they bring a new thriller survival that already garners 92% acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film follows the story of Emma (Megan Fox) a woman who seems to be in a normal marriage. But nevertheless, Everything changes when she ends up handcuffed to her husband’s corpse in what is revealed as a sick plan. Now, he must not only find a way to free himself, but also defend himself against mysterious assassins.

Critics are already praising Megan Fox’s performance, noting that she gave it her all on paper and is one of her best performances to date. The movie it was released in theaters and on VOD on July 2, and can be leased through services like Amazon.

It’s just one of the projects Megan Fox has on her calendar. The actress experiences a renaissance in her career and will soon star in Dawn, the new film from the sci-fi director, Lazar Bodroza, about an astronaut about to discover the mysteries of space.

What’s more, The actress assured that she is ready to return to one of her most iconic films. Is about Jennifer’s Body, the iconic horror comedy that is now a decade old and that fans demand a second part and up to a series spin-off.