The shadow of an abusive father whom he watched die alone: ​​Tom Cruise’s stormy past

Tom Cruise in Rome, filming “Mission Impossible 7” in the middle of the pandemic (Photo: REUTERS)

There are many Hollywood stars who carry a stormy past on their shoulders. Box office figures who are on the cusp of their careers, but who still suffer from what they suffered in the past. In many cases they managed to overcome, even against all difficulties, to find a way of salvation. Detach those ties that, however, left marks.

Tom cruise It is one of the most required if we talk about action movies. Beyond moving with a large waist in each role that he has to play, there is a genre in which he feels more comfortable, to the point that -as happens in the filming of the saga of Mission Impossible– do not usually use stunt double. It puts the body to the question beyond the fact that on more than one occasion his life was in danger.

For this reason, he is recognized as one of the heroes of high-risk fiction. Lover of danger and adventure, he is always predisposed to whatever the director on duty asks of him. On more than one occasion he commented that those are the hazards of the trade and that he does not see why someone else should put himself in his shoes. He even went further: he argued that in so many other professions there are also dangers and no one puts a double risk on these people.

However, in his private life not everything is rosy. Behind that smile that many define as charming, in the character that he knew how to forge as he grew up several traumas are hidden. Episodes that he had stored in the depths of his soul, but that a few years ago he decided to make them public.

Tom cruise

Playing with his profession, the script of his life is a true drama. But as is often the case in movies, after the storm the sun came out for Cruise. What he experienced, according to him, helped him not to repeat history and seek to focus on being a better person.

Tom – his real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother– He was born on July 3, 1962 – today he is turning 59 years old – in Syracuse, New York. He always knew that he was going to be an actor and pursued that desire. “I have wanted to make movies since I was four years old. Being able to entertain the audience was always my big dream“, he told People.

Son of Thomas crusie -a deceased electronic engineer- and Mary Lee PfeifferBefore becoming a star, he went through great difficulties. They do not keep fond memories of a fundamental stage in their growth. The first years of life were marked by an abusive father, who believed he would solve everything with blows and screams.

Humiliation

In 2006 he decided to bring to light certain issues that he had hidden. Up to that point, whenever he spoke about his family he always had a graceful way of deflecting the subject. With two or three words he satisfied his interlocutor and followed his course. But that year he understood that his fans had to know the truth and when asked about his parents, he pointed against his father.

“He was an abuser and a coward, a person who if something went wrong would hit you, kick you hard. It was a great lesson in my life to see how someone could put you to sleep and make you feel safe, afterwards …pam! ”, told in an interview with the magazine For the.

Tom Cruise with his ex-partner Nicole Kidman and their children

Cruise said it helped him not to trust people, because if his father was capable of having two faces, he could expect the same from strangers. “For me it was like: ‘There’s something weird about this man. Do not trust him, be very careful when you have him around‘”.

All of this had an impact on his school years. In principle, because economic stability was never present. His father moved from one city to another in search of a future. With him, a whole family that accompanied him. Without going further, the actor ended up attending 14 schools.

The teaching stage did not save him either. He was a stranger to everyone and he also received blows and they did it to the side. His companions were not part of it. “The school stage was hard for being jumped from here to there. I had no real friends, someone who understood me. It was always the new kid with the wrong shoes, the wrong accent. I did not have a friend with whom to share things and in whom to trust ”.

Tom Cruise in one of the many stunts he did without using a stuntman

At the age of 12, his father abandoned the family and left them adrift, without resources and in an unknown place for them. After that step Tom moved with his mother and his two brothers from Canada to Kentucky, United States. Already in lands much more pleasant for him, he enrolled to enter a Franciscan monastery, but did not manage to enter, in his head was the idea of ​​being an actor and that was why.

It was not easy for him because the money not only was not excess, but was not directly enough for the basic needs. Many times they went hungry, but their mother was always there, doing everything possible so that her children did not lack anything and could develop.

Finally, at age 19, with some savings, he went to Los Angeles in search of his future. That year he shot his first movie, a brief role in Endless Love. He continued down that path until two years later he summoned him Francis Ford Coppola and there he began his ascent and to develop the career that was known to him.

With 22 years, already being a recognized person, he learned that his father was admitted to the hospital. He was ill with cancer and there was nothing to do, his destiny was signed. Faced with this situation, she went to visit him, after having spent 10 years without seeing or speaking to each other.

“He was in the hospital dying of cancer and he only allowed me to see him on the condition that I didn’t ask him anything about the past. When I saw him suffering I thought: ‘What a lonely life’. He was 40-something. It was sad, ”Tom recalled.

Much more here in time, already knowing his hard history, he returned to speak of his father. He does not hold a grudge against her, but neither does his absence awaken him. “I remember looking at it and wanting to understand it, I didn’t want to erase it from the map. He was a lost man, I cannot explain how and why he got to that point, that was his path. All I can say is that he was burdened with life”.

Tom Cruise with Katie Homes and her daughter Suri

Repeated history

For reasons of belief, certain problems that he experienced as a boy continue to recur. In 2005 his relationship with the actress came to light Katie holmes. At first it was one of the most talked about romances in Hollywood. They grew in the bond, they got married a year later and, as a result of that love, in 2006 they had Suri, the only daughter of the couple. The debacle began in 2012, when Homes and Cruise parted ways.

The actor practices Scientology and his daughter, since he is not with his mother, stopped doing it. Today, he studies at a Catholic school. For this reason Tom no longer sees her. Suri was 7 years old when he last saw her: she already turned 15. According to the US Weekly newspaper, she was in a relationship through phone calls and messages, initially, but not much more than that. The visitation regime that they signed after the divorce with Holmes established that he had the right to see her 10 days a month, but he never complied with it simply because the girl no longer practices her religion.

According to the actress Leah Remine, a whistleblower for that religious organization, Scientology sees Homes as “a suppressive person and an enemy to his beliefs”, therefore, they do not let Tom be in contact with his daughter, especially since he has practiced Catholicism.

Today, with just 15 years of age, understanding life in a different way, it is said that the girl has stopped even having telephone contact. She is very attached to her mother and together they grow up far from all conflict.

