The reinforcement of the MLS that would come to America

America points to one more reinforcement to round out its squad for the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League and they are clear that one extreme to the right is their priority, that is why they are in the management of being able to hire him whenever Leo Suarez he will not continue in the team with everything and that his stay in it is not a condition for the arrival of another element.

Different names have been put in the orbit of the Eagles; Joao Rojas, Joaquin Montecinos Y Darwin Machís They were the first to sound like possibilities, although none of them has transcended further, in addition to that now a new name has been added to the list of Americanist rumors.

According to the account in Twitter from MLS Updates HUB, those of Coapa would have started negotiations for the DC United player, Paul Arriola, who has been selected by the U.S, in addition to having experience in MX League because some years ago he played with Tijuana, a team from which he later switched to North American football.

“DC United winger Paul Arriola and Club América are in the early stages of negotiations. Arriola last played in Liga MX in 2017, for Club Tijuana. Since then, he has scored 20 MLS goals and made two appearances for Swansea on loan. “, was what was published by this specialized account in MLS.

IN COAPA THEY DISCARD IT

Despite the force that the rumor took, in Monumental Eagles We were able to know that this name has not really been considered by America, so in the meantime, everything remains a mere rumor. Meanwhile, the need for a winger to the right remains a priority to strengthen it as soon as possible.