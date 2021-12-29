The reason why Jonathan dos Santos trains differently in America

Jonathan dos Santos became a few days ago the second signing of America heading to the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League and with his arrival, it is intended that Santiago Solari have a broader deck of possibilities when it comes to assembling the team with which he will seek to fight for the championship this semester.

It is worth mentioning that, within the career of Jona, muscle injuries have accompanied him, perhaps not to the same extent as his brother Giovani, but they have manifested as a constant and have had prolonged periods of absence, so the Nest calmly takes its adaptation process.

In the first training sessions of the Americanist preseason, Jonathan has had to be in some spaces for separated of the rest of the group, and although for now he has not suffered muscular discomfort, they consider that this is better since he comes from a prolonged period of inactivity, so they introduce it to a new work rate.

As of today, it is uncertain whether or not the youngest of the dos Santos brothers will be able to be considered for the match against Puebla for the opening day of the event and will wait to see your response to work, as well as adaptation to issues such as height in order to minimize the risks of injury.

JONA’S INJURIES

Although so far in 2021 the injuries respected Jonathan dos Santos, previously frequently suffered from muscle problems. One of the areas that has generated the most problems is that of the groin, even in July 2020 he had to undergo an operation to completely correct this deficiency.

In such a way, in Coapa they hope to be able to integrate in a good way Jona to the work of the group and try to avoid as much as possible the muscular problems that previously afflicted him.