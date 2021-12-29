the project of some users organized around blockchain

Blockbuster was, years ago, the giant of video stores (which means that it was also the case of domestic cinema consumption). That was before the age of video streaming, the age of Netflix … a platform Blockbuster refused to buy in the early 2000s, when it was only worth $ 50 million. 10 years later, Blockbuster declared bankruptcy.

But brands are something powerful, if only because they challenge our nostalgia … and that can be the basis of a marketing strategy. According to Brandwatch, an expert company in brand analysis, since 2013 consumer sentiment towards the ‘Blockbuster’ brand has shifted from -20 to +14.





“In other words, people’s feelings for Blockbuster turned positive once their stores disappeared.”

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

From Blockbuster to Netflix … and back?

So now an organization has emerged interested in taking over the ‘Blockbuster’ brand, since 2011 in the hands of Dish Network – the largest pay TV provider in the US.

Its objective? Relaunch a new Blockbuster and make it the standard bearer of a model capable of surpassing and succeeding, precisely, the one launched by Netflix during the past decade, leaving behind centralized streaming platforms … in favor of decentralized ones.

How decentralized is, precisely, the organization that is promoting this project: BlockbusterDAO is, as its name suggests, a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization); that is, an organization entirely controlled by the algorithms stored in the blockchain, known as ‘smart contracts’.

This model is often used for guarantee democratic decision-making when carrying out large projects… Like the recent (and failed) attempt to purchase one of the eleven surviving original copies of the American Constitution.

In the words of the team behind BlockbusterDAO on your Twitter account, its mission is to “form a DAO of collective brand governance while We made Blockbuster the first streaming movie platform and a mainstay of Web3 brands and products, in addition to being a powerhouse in the future of the film industry… “.

“It’s time to free the brand from purgatory and give it a new life: a people’s brand must be owned by the people and ruled by the people. Even the Blockbuster name lends itself to becoming a Web3 product.”

For it, They plan to raise $ 5 million to buy the brand from him to Dish Network, which they have already started to do by selling NFT collectibles, at a base price of 0.13 ETH / unit (approximately $ 530).

Also, the thread linked above includes an outline of your potential business plan… And some quite ambitious goals: